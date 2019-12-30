advertisement

ANKARA – Turkey’s main opposition party said Monday it opposes a bill to allow a troop deployment in Libya, arguing that such a move would exacerbate the country’s conflict and cause it to spread. the whole region.

Last week, President Tayyip Erdogan said his government would seek parliamentary consent to deploy troops in Libya after Fayez al-Serraj’s National Accord Government (GNA) sought support. The GNA is being stopped by an attack by Khalifa Haftar forces east of the North African country.

Speaking after talks with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the bill, Unal Cevikoz, vice president for the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said his party opposed such a move.

“We believe that diplomacy should be a priority, rather than a party to a war with representatives. What is being done is to make preparations to worsen the current situation, and we convey to the Minister that this is not right, “Cevikoz said.

“Sending troops there in this case will expand the effects of the conflicts in the region and cause them to spread … We see the bill negatively,” he added.

The CHP has previously backed parliamentary bills to send troops to northern Syria, where Turkey has conducted three cross-border operations in three years. However, she has said she does not approve of Turkish military actions beyond its borders.

Cavusoglu then met with opposition Iyi Party leader to discuss the troop deployment bill. Erdogan has said the bill will be presented to parliament in early January.

Last month, Turkey signed two separate agreements with the GNA, one on security and military co-operation and the other on maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara has also sent military supplies to the GNA despite a United Nations embargo, according to a U.N. report. seen by Reuters last month.

Haftar forces have received support from Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. Erdogan has called Haftar illegal and said Ankara will continue to support the GNA in any way it can. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler, William Maclean)

