advertisement

ISTANBUL – The Turkish private jet operator that former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn used to rescue Japan said on Wednesday he met with the Japanese ambassador to Turkey and offered to co-operate with authorities there for the incident.

Ghosn became an international fugitive last week after discovering that he had fled to Lebanon, through Istanbul, to escape what he called a “rigid” justice system in Japan, where he faces related charges. with alleged financial crimes.

“The company met with the Japanese ambassador to Ankara to offer to co-operate with the authorities,” said a spokesman for Turkey-based MNG Jet, who has said he was unaware that Ghosn flew in his aircraft from Osaka.

advertisement

The MNG has filed a criminal complaint saying one of its employees has forged documents to facilitate the escape.

Separately, a Turkish police source told Reuters Ghosn transferred between the planes that were 25 meters away on board at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, which was closed for commercial flights last year.

CCTV footage released by the state-run Anadolu news agency showed a figure crossing the tarmac towards an aircraft.

Turkish authorities have launched an investigation into Ghosn’s transit through Istanbul and arrested five people including four pilots.

Japanese authorities did not seek legal co-operation from Turkey, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said Saturday.

Ghosn, who was first arrested in Tokyo in November 2018, faces four charges – which he denies – including hiding his income and enriching it through payments to traders in the Middle East.

He said at a news conference in Beirut on Wednesday that the charges against him were unfounded. “I’m here to clear my name. These allegations are untrue and I should never have been arrested in the first place,” he said. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

advertisement