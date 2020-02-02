advertisement

Everyone is afraid of speeding.

Obviously, we should all respect the speed limit at all times, but sometimes mistakes do happen.

If you’ve ever seen yourself go through a camera and look down to see that you’re going at 34 mph in a 30 mph zone, you probably know the panic of waiting for the message.

The cameras are designed to maintain speed on the roads and keep drivers safe, but there are a number of misconceptions about speed and how people are actually punished for it, reports Wales Online.

And with the help of Brake Safety Charity, here are ten things you should know about speed cameras and how to avoid being on the receiving end of a painful and expensive ticket.

It’s a motorist’s worst nightmare to see a speed camera flash while driving on the road, but they are designed to keep everyone safe on the road by slowing drivers down.

But do they all work and how much do you have to exceed the speed limit to be caught?

There are a number of myths about what constitutes speeding and why some people avoid being punished.

The road safety charity Brake has compiled a list of speed camera information to inform drivers of what is true and what is not.

Here’s what you need to know.

1) Not all radars work, some are off – TRUE

A spokesperson for Brake said, “Various access to information requests have revealed that some speed cameras are not fully operational in the UK.

“Brake fully supports the use of speed cameras and would encourage the return to use of all radars that are off. Radars have been shown to reduce speeding and can catch a much higher number of speeding drivers than traffic police with mobile cameras.

2) You must accelerate at least 10% of the limit plus 2 mph, to get caught – FALSE

The law states that a driver can receive a speeding ticket as soon as he exceeds the speed limit on a road, even if he exceeds only one mph.

radars

Guidelines provided by the NPCC (National Police Chiefs Council, officially ACPO, Association of Chief Police Officers) suggest that officers do not ask for a driver to be prosecuted until they have exceeded the 10% speed limit plus 2 mph, but this is not defined in stone.

3) Driving extremely fast will not trigger the camera – FALSE

Absurdity. The only way to avoid triggering the camera is to stay within the speed limit.

4) Speed ​​cameras must be painted yellow to be legal – FALSE

The government has said it wants all radars in England to be painted yellow, but those of other colors exist and if you get caught in one, difficult, you’re going to have to face the consequences.

5) Medium speed cameras do not work and this is why some people ignore them – FALSE

A spokesperson for Brake said, “Mid-speed radars are an effective way to prevent dangerous driver behavior.

“They are particularly beneficial because they impose limits on a longer stretch of road, preventing infringing drivers from being able to accelerate again immediately after passing a camera.”

6) You must be notified within a certain time for it to be valid – TRUE

If you are caught by speed camera, rather than a police officer, you must receive a notice of intended prosecution (PIN) within 14 days or the ticket becomes invalid.

The notice is sent to the person to whom the vehicle is registered, not necessarily to the person who was driving at the time.

7) You can request a speed awareness course – FALSE

If you are eligible for a speed awareness course, you will be notified by the police and will offer one. If you are not offered one, you will have to pay a fine and you will get points on your license.

Medium speed cameras on British motorway

8) You can take a speed awareness course more than once – TRUE

Drivers caught speeding for the second time can take a second speed awareness course, but it depends on the seriousness of the offense.

This cannot be done within three years of the first speed awareness course.

9) You do not have to declare a speed awareness course on your insurance – FALSE

A spokesperson for Brake said, “Drivers who do not reveal that they have taken a speed awareness course and then make a claim with their insurer may find that their policy is invalid.

“Information about whether a driver has taken a speed awareness course is held by the local police.”

10) You can be surprised by bike or on horseback – FALSE

If it is possible for a cyclist or other road user in non-motorized transportation to reach the speeds necessary to exceed the limit, they can do so without fear of prosecution.

The law stipulates that the legislation on speed limits only covers motor vehicles or mechanically propelled vehicles.

