Weatherfield icon Ken Barlow made the heartbreaking decision to leave his Coronation Street home for new pasture in the 10,000th episode last night.

Ken, played by Ilkeston-born William Roache, decided it was time to leave number one Coronation Street, which had been his home for most of his life.

Just before the credits of the historic episode, the character who was in the very first episode in 1960 said goodbye to his “ old friend ” the paving stones to get away with his girlfriend Claudia Colby, reports the Manchester Evening News.

But Ken does not leave the oldest soap in the world.

Rather, he’ll leave number one and get off the street, but future episodes will follow the new life of Ken and Claudia at the Still Waters Luxury retirement complex.

Ken and Claudia move into retirement home where they meet Charles Moore

Back in Weatherfield, his son Peter and his adopted daughter Tracy will quarrel over who can move into the most famous house on the street.

In Monday’s episodes, Ken and Claudia will announce to the family their decision to sell and live a quieter life.

Peter and Tracy both want the house at an unbeatable price and when Ken despairs of his family at war, this confirms that he makes the right decision to leave.

William Roache said: “It is a big decision for Ken but in some ways he thinks it is now or never.

“He has lived on the same street all his life and in the same house for the most part.

“He feels he was lucky to get away with Martha on the houseboat but he let her go. Part of him regretted it.

“He does not want to repeat the same mistake and Claudia is very convincing.

“The shooting of this final scene of the episode was very moving, just Ken and Eccles and the cobblestones.

“He announces the news to the family next week and they are surprised, but soon Peter and Tracy start to quarrel over who will be the first to refuse the house.

“We have already started filming at the retirement complex and I really like that, it’s always different when you film away from the street.

“It seems normal for Ken to make this decision in the 10,000th episode, but it will be strange not to film as number 1 after all this time.”

Next month, viewers will see him and Claudia enter the luxurious development with a cocktail bar, a book club, and fencing lessons.

Ken is delighted to discover that his old friends Norris and Freda are already installed at Still Waters, but when he crosses swords with his compatriot Charles, played by Michael Elwyn, it seems that there can be as much drama for Ken as he were on the cobblestones.

