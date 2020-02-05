advertisement

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump used his State of the Union address on Tuesday to honor the highest civilian honor of the US for polarizing Rush Limbaugh’s radio show in one of the few eye-catching moments staged by the former US president. performed by the TV star.

Addressing an emotional Limbaugh, who sat next to First Lady Melania Trump in the House of Representatives, Trump said he was bestowing the Presidential Medal of Freedom “in gratitude for everything you have done for our nation.”

Some Democratic lawmakers were heard chanting “oh no” in response to the award for Limbaugh, a leading voice of political law that has been at the center of the nation’s culture wars for decades.

Limbaugh told radio listeners Monday that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

He has been an American leftist ailment since he first pioneered in 1985 during President Ronald Reagan’s Republican revolution. For years, Limbaugh has helped shape the party’s agenda in the media.

Much of Limbaugh’s appeal has been attributed to his fiery, colorful style and his pleasure in harassing liberals.

The Republican president did not expect to place the medal on Limbaugh’s neck, part of a White House tradition, and instead had Melania pay homage as Republican lawmakers applauded and cheered.

Awarding the medal to Limbaugh was one of the few divisive moments in a night when the theater overshadowed policy announcements traditionally displayed at the president’s annual address.

As Trump swiftly passed through several policy proposals, he also invoked the names of popular American heroes, such as longtime lawyer Wyatt Earp, frontier Davy Crockett, and sharpie Annie Oakley.

In one of the most dramatic moments, Trump orchestrated a surprise reunion between a soldier who had been deployed in Afghanistan and his wife and two children, whom Trump said “have not seen their father’s face in many months.”

Trump turned his back on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the leading Democrat in Washington, when she tried to shake her hand before speaking. When she was finished, Pelosi grabbed her copy of the speech behind her back.

An audience member shouted at Trump and left the House as the president spoke in defense of gun rights. He was Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in a massacre on February 14, 2008, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

