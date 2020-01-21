advertisement

WASHINGTON, DC (ABC News) – The Trump administration plans to introduce new regulations to end so-called “birth tourism” – pregnant women traveling to the United States to have a “citizen child” confirmed a State Department official to ABC News Monday.

“This change aims to address national security and law enforcement risks related to birth tourism, including criminal activities related to the birth tourism industry,” said the official’s statement.

The State Department’s guidelines for temporary tourist and business visas are expected to be amended shortly, the official said. Axios was the first to report that the administration is driving the rule change.

Trump administration officials have publicly criticized birthright – a guarantee required by the 14th amendment for anyone born in the country.

Ken Cuccinelli, Trump’s former head of the Citizenship and Immigration Service and now No. 2 in the Department of Homeland Security, said a constitutional change is not required to make changes to birthright citizenship.

“I don’t think you need a constitutional change,” Cuccinelli told reporters in October. “I think the question is whether you need congress measures or whether the executive can act independently.”

In one case last year, prosecutors indicted 19 for projects that cost customers thousands of dollars with a promise to bring them to the United States to be born. The accused were accused of cheating on their victims and laundering money after an homeland security investigation.

However, ABC News employee John Cohen, who served as a senior official for the Homeland Security Service under President Obama, said that cases of such systems are rare and should not be classified as a high-priority national security threat.

Officials have not counted the number of tourists traveling to the United States to have their children, and it is unclear how the government will enforce the policy change. The State Department did not answer any further questions about changes to the visa application process.

“They dramatically beautify the impact on national security,” said Cohen. “It is dishonest to portray birth tourism as a high-level national security problem.”

Former director of immigration and customs control, Tom Homan, described birthright as a major cause of illegal immigration, suggesting that the number of asylum seekers arriving at the southern border in 2019 has increased.

“They think it’s their golden ticket to the United States,” he told Fox News earlier this month.

“If the message we want to send to the rest of the world is that if you enter this country illegally, you have a child with a US citizen and you can go, then we will never solve the border crisis,” he added.

