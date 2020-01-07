advertisement

We are so used to enormous lies that we hardly notice them anymore. But we could enter a new phase of official mendacity. Governments generally do not resort to lies that have long since exploded, but instead come up with new ones. However, if the world is to be plunged into another endless war, it will be based, at least in part, on a lie, the long-rotted corpse of which has been excavated and presented as living truth.

Last Friday, after the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad, US Vice President Mike Pence issued a series of tweets that justified the murder. In one he wrote that Suleimani “helped illegally travel to Afghanistan from 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States”.

“Mike Pence’s claim that the September 11 attacks are ‘the worst atrocities (by Qassem Suleimani)’ is obviously wrong.” File photo: Joshua Roberts / Bloomberg

The September 11, 2001, atrocities were committed by 19 terrorists, not by 12. Neither Suleimani nor any other Iranians were involved. Most of the attackers and organizers came from Saudi Arabia, Iran’s great religious and political enemy (and Donald Trump’s great ally).

What is interesting, however, is not the lie, but the special lie. Because of course it has a history

The interesting thing here is unfortunately not the lie itself. The old definition is that “dog bites man” is not news – “man bites dog” is news. “Trump Administration Lies” has long been dog-to-person action. These people, like tapeworms or dung beetles, have evolved to live inside and outside the agony of lies. It is both their living space and their livelihood. Real news would be if one of them actually told the truth.

9/11 Commission

What if the September 11 official investigative report didn’t mention Suleimani at all? What it means is that while some of the kidnappers actually traveled to Afghanistan through Iran, “there is no evidence that Iran or (its deputy) informed Hezbollah about the planning of the later September 11 attack” , The main planners of the atrocities, Khalid Sheik Mohammad and Ramzi bin al-Shibh, both said that the terrorists had traveled through Iran only to “take advantage of Iranian practice not to stamp Saudi passports”. Pence’s claim that the September 11 attacks are “the worst (Suleimanis) atrocities” is obviously wrong.

“The atrocities of September 11, 2001 were carried out by 19 terrorists, not by 12. Neither Qassem Suleimani (above) nor any other Iranians were involved.” File photo: EPA

What is interesting, however, is not the lie, but the special lie. Because of course it has a history. It’s not just a balloon full of false claims – it’s a balloon that burst a long time ago. The biggest public lie in the US this century is that someone other than Al Qaeda and his supporters in Saudi Arabia were responsible for the September 11 attacks. These atrocities were one of the liveliest, most immediate, and most terrifying events in US history. Almost 3,000 people died in a crime against humanity. And as a rule, victims’ political representatives insist on the truth when such hideous things happen. They demand that the story at least clearly and precisely record what happened.

The more consistent lie on September 11 was that Saddam Hussein and his regime in Iraq were involved in the atrocities. they were not

What is special about September 11 is that American rights, including those in the government, have relentlessly misused the memories of their victims by lying about what happened. In November 2015, Trump said at a rally, “Hey, I saw the World Trade Center collapse, and I saw thousands and thousands cheer in Jersey City, New Jersey when this building came down!” On TV with overwhelming evidence that he lied, Trump doubled: “It happened. I saw it. It was on TV, I saw it. , , There were people cheering on the other side of New Jersey, where there is a large Arab population. They cheered when the World Trade Center came down. “

Saddam Hussein

However, the more far-reaching lie on September 11 was that Saddam Hussein and his regime in Iraq were involved in the atrocities. They were not. The United States official investigative commission said, “We have seen no evidence that Iraq has worked with Al Qaeda to develop or conduct attacks against the United States. “

We have known for a long time that Trump is doing exactly what he likes

But just a day after September 11, President George W. Bush asked his officials: “I want you to go through everything, everything, as soon as you can. See if Saddam did that. “From the very first moments of grief and horror, the deaths of thousands of innocent Americans were exploited by their own government to provide a pretext for war against another enemy.

George W. Bush urged his officials: “I want you to go through everything and everything as soon as you can. See if Saddam did that. File photo: Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqis and thousands of Americans have paid for this lie. It seemed to have been buried with them. Now, however, it is exhumed and misused: it was not Iraq that did 9/11, but Iran. There are two reasons for this grotesque revival of a dead fraud.

For one thing, there is no support in the United States for another “Eternal War” – revenge for September 11 is the last resort for the false patriots. The other, worrying, is that the existing law gives Trump, as president, the authority to attack the one he “chooses” who planned, approved, committed, or supported the September 11 attacks. We have known for a long time that Trump is doing exactly what he likes. Now this gift is literally armed for shameless making.

