advertisement

Trudeau’s Cabinet Bill Blair has revealed that their gun control plan will be included in a “multi-step process” which will include banning the sale of offensive weapons.

While the Trudeau government aims to ban offensive weapons soon, other measures, they say, will take longer, including the partial ban on weapons that will require talks between federal and provincial governments, according to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Trudeau had specifically called for a ban on “military-style assault weapons” during his campaign for 2019, with a primary focus on guns that farmers “didn’t need” that were created to kill “the largest number of people at the most time” short” . “

advertisement

We will ban military-style assault rifles in Canada.

– Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 20, 2019

Blair went on to tell reporters Tuesday that his government will implement their firearms agenda as steps are made to be implemented by the federal government or the country’s minority parliament.

“Our job is to reduce the supply of weapons into the hands of criminals, but you also have to intervene in the demand for those weapons,” he said. “We have just passed, for many communities in Canada, a very difficult summer last year. And so we want to make sure we are there for those communities and work in those communities to make fundamental changes and investments that will help to keep them safe, ”Blair told The Globe and Mail in Winnipeg.

Blair said the new rules being put in place “could be fulfilled in the near term,” saying programs like an assault weapon purchase “will take a little longer”.

When Prime Minister Trudeau was asked in September about those who would not want to participate in a weapons purchase and “making law enforcement citizens into criminals,” Trudeau did not provide a direct response.

Posting The soon-to-be-implemented Trudeau government’s gun control strategy first appeared in Post Millennial.

advertisement