Asked to define the “middle class” during a late-year television interview, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded loudly that Canadians know what it is; unable to determine for himself.

This, after he occupied the so-called Soviet Ministry of middle-class prosperity and tapped Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier to head it; herself was shocked on local radio about what constituted the middle class in Canada, or what her obligations required.

A vacation home became more affordable for some families this year. Because earlier in 2019, we launched First Time Home Buyer Promotion – to help with your low down payment and reduce your mortgage when you buy your first home. https://t.co/TeDcK265VM— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 30, 2019

So how about trying to define the “middle class” with what it is not? And just for fun, let’s use some Liberal behaviors from the past to help – consider them as a window into future expectations for this government.

For starters, middle-class Canadians are not pulling out government planes for a Costa Rican Christmas as Trudeau has done.

According to the Prime Minister’s New Year’s Eve itinerary, he will circle in 2020 to this tropical locale as middle-class Canadians suffer through another winter, and now pay the Liberals carbon tax on home-heating privilege theirs.

For everyone in Ontario and Quebec affected by #icestorm today, please stay safe and listen to your local authorities. Thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep the roads clean and help people through the storm.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 30, 2019

If that didn’t go far enough, former Environment Minister Catherine McKenna continues her ongoing Tweet parade about “switching to a net zero carbon economy” as her boss burns aviation fuel like Leonardo DiCaprio.

Of course, Leonardo pays for his plane rides and luxury travel rides, while Trudeau bills taxpayers because nothing says the Canadian middle class how to pay for the exotic vacation of a million trust funds.

And speaking of sunny vacations for the rich and famous, who might forget Trudeau’s visit to Aga Khan’s private Bahamian island in Christmas 2016?

Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson at the time determined that the trip broke the law of conflict of interest – the first of three such Trudeau violations – but now, most middle-class Canadians understand that the rules apply only to them, not them privileged as Trudeau.

Given this do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do record, I expect more hypocrisy, more elitism and more condensation from the Liberals minority regime in 2020, as their government boldly takes risks that middle-class Canadians and those struggling to join them will eventually endure.

But before you run into the dangers of creating a string of budgets for deficit or new environmental legislation, the government’s stance on Islamic State’s “foreign travelers” is very instructive.

Dozens of these ISIS perceptions – 60 from the government’s assessment – have returned to Canada and are simply allowed to live freely among the general population.

Some even gave media interviews swinging about their terrorist activity overseas, while former Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale justified why it is so difficult to prosecute them.

Not biggie, right?

Rade-and-file Canadians would simply take risks in the name of this ruthless and powerless policy of “de-radicalization” and “reintegration”: on buses, subways and the public square, while guys like Trudeau enjoy drivers and round – the safety of the watch.

While British troops were shooting their ISIS suburbs on the battlefield, the Federal Liberals were planning therapy sessions for “our foreign travelers.”

And as Trudeau acknowledged during an Edmonton City Hall in February 2018, the RCMP will monitor these enemies of the state 24/7, with huge labor and resource costs.

So the Liberal idea of ​​creating a benevolent and caring society at the expense of middle-class Canadians continues the speed and comes in a variety of flavors as well, like the federal carbon tax which ramps up to $ 30 per tonne in April 2020 for jurisdictions without those own schemes.

Remember that the Liberals granted carbon tax exemptions to industries exposed to high-intensity energy trading and put the burden – you believe it – on middle-class Canadians.

Look at how easy it is to define middle-class Canada, after removing the Liberals pink glasses.

What if the price of gasoline becomes too expensive for some to fill their vehicles, or if people lose their jobs, as some 175,000 Alberta resource sector employees have Trudeau seized power in 2015.

According to McKenna, people can simply be “retrained” for new jobs in the “green economy,” and car owners may need to switch to using public transport or riding bicycles.

For someone privileged enough to do postgraduate studies at the London School of Economics and a law degree at McGill, to create the impression that the idea of ​​”risk” for McKenna is somewhat different than that of middle-class Canadians.

The same goes for our trust fund Prime Minister, or his millionaire Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who justifies adding another $ 100 billion in federal debt over the next four years because interest rates are cheap and our debt-to-equity ratio GDP is manageable.

As Morneau borrows Canada’s way into his idea of ​​”prosperity,” keep in mind that he and his cohorts will collect gold-plated pensions when our children receive the bill for their reckless spending.

So hang on to middle-class Canadians. Liberals have big plans for 2020, and many of them involve spending your money to tell you how to live your life.

