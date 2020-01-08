advertisement

A 40-year-old IT leader, photographer and manager posted a monologue video on Twitter this weekend to respond to Canadian People’s Party supporters outraged by news that political operator Warren Kinsella was hired by the CPC to “search and destroy” The PPC through a campaign splashes the party as full of racists.

DJ Sumanik is just one of many Canadians who has taken to social media to become online political experts and influencers.

“I saw Bernier’s statement about him and he says he thinks he went further, that they planted evidence to establish him to paint him as racist,” Sumanik explains in his latest video.

“Welcome to the big PPC show. You will be painted as a racist no matter what. Anyone who is not progressively leftist in this country has been painted as a racist by the media.”

Sumanik goes on in his monologue to explain how this is just some of the filthy tactics used in politics.

“If [Kinsella] was just hired to dip dirt, I don’t know, excuse me guys, every candidate out there is facing the same scrutiny. There are teams digging up anyone who can, however they can, wherever possible. So that’s the name of the game right now. “

He then went on to explain that he is not a huge fan of the CPC’s Scheer, but that he is voting for her in the hope that it will take away the Liberals.

“Finally, I think many of you are operating under the assumption that I’m some sort of Andrew Scheer acolyte who just believes whatever he says. I’m a first guy in Canada, but Scheer is the only guy with a chance to defeat Trudeau. He’s got the card, like it or not, deal with the program, okay? Everything else is heaven pie right now. We’re starting to change with what we can, it’s going to take time. “

In an interview for The Post Millennial Summary he explained why he became involved in online political commentary.

“What activated me politically on social media was largely the systematic efforts of the Trudeau Liberals to undermine free speech, firearm ownership and hunting rights in this country,” Sumanik said.

“I’m not really a policy expert, but I just say what I think.”

Sumanik’s family has a long history living in the Yukon.

“My grandfather was a key player in the 80’s, he brought the cross country ski world cup to Whitehorse and they called it a mountain nearby. My grandmother was a world-class cross country skier and in my younger days I too competed professionally in MMA and kickboxing. “

“I spent a couple of years in Thailand and my best result was the bronze medal at the IFMA world cup, the heavyweight division in 2011. But my roots are here, a Yukon born and raised boy. My dad directed a trap, which I helped as a kid, he also started a fox, lynx and martini farm for fur exports, and also lived exports and breeding for the zoo. “

One place in the Yukon is a close race between the Conservatives and Liberals – according to 338Canada.com – and Sumanik is concerned that the CPC may split the right-wing vote just enough to help the Liberals remove victory, something he worries about. occur all over the country.

Sumanik posts his video on Twitter under the name Yukon Strong, where he also shares other videos returned by everyday citizens.

