Airplane crashes shortly after takeoff in Almaty, Kazakhstan

Several people died and more were injured after a Bek Air plane crashed into homes shortly after taking off from Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan on Friday, December 27, the authorities said in a statement. At least nine had died and nine others were injured, including six children, the local emergency services said in a statement on Friday morning. The Bek Air flight, which was on its way to the state capital Nur-Sultan, carried 95 passengers and five crew members when it lost altitude shortly after take-off at 7:22 a.m. and plunged into a residential area, according to reports from Almaty International Airport and local media. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences and said that an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway. Medical services and law enforcement agencies continued to operate in the region. Credit: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan via Storyful

