LEMERY, Philippines – A Philippine volcano that erupted last weekend belched smaller ash clouds and shook continuously from earthquakes on Thursday, causing authorities to block access to nearby cities due to fears of a major eruption.

A crater lake and a nearby river on the Taal volcano have dried up in signs of its ongoing unrest, and officials have warned people that speculation about the five-day eruption is waning.

Soldiers and police officers prevented villagers from returning to the island’s volcano and nearby towns to collect belongings, poultry, and cattle.

“Activity in the past 24 hours has generally decreased to a low emission of steam-loaded feathers,” said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. However, the region was just a tad behind the highest alert that the agency could trigger if the volcano erupted more violently.

Many homes and courtyards have been damaged by volcanic ash since the eruption began on Sunday, although no deaths or serious injuries have been reported after tens of thousands of people have been evacuated.

A cracked surface can be seen outside abandoned houses after the Taal Volcano erupted in Lemery, Batangas Province, southern Philippines on January 16, 2020. (Aaron Favila / AP Photo)

A 65-year-old woman died of a heart attack when she was transferred from Taal City, Batangas Province. However, officials said she was sick and may have been stressed by the accident. The province of Batangas is more than 65 kilometers south of the capital Manila.

Amid warnings of an impending and more dangerous eruption, police blocked at least four cities near the banks of a lake that surrounds the volcano. The move triggered controversy with the villagers.

“We lost everything. Our house was damaged. But I have to pick up my pots and pans and other things. They shouldn’t be very, very strict,” Erlinda Landicho, 59, told The Associated Press.

Landicho, who had fled the Lemery parish with her son when the volcano erupted, was among a group of villagers prevented by the police from re-entering the city, which was covered with ashes. A fire truck blocked an important access road and the police set up checkpoints. Beyond the barricade, Lemery looked like a ghost town, partially shrouded in swirling ashes.

More than 125,000 people fled their homes in Batangas alone, resulting in a disaster that allows emergency relief to be released faster. At least 373 evacuation centers were overcrowded with displaced villagers and, according to a provincial civil protection agency, required more ash masks, portable toilets, mineral water and sleeping mats.

The government’s main disaster agency reported that just over 68,000 people were displaced in the Batangas and Cavite provinces. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Cavite was also left in a catastrophic state after being flooded by thousands of displaced villagers from nearby Batangas.

The displaced included around 5,000 people living on the island where the Taal volcano is located.

A firefighter is talking to motorcyclists at the gates when the authorities forced the full evacuation of residents near the Taal Volcano in Agoncillo City, Batangas Province, southern Philippines, on January 16, 2020. (Aaron Favila / AP Photo)

The island is a popular tourist destination known for its breathtaking views of the volcano’s crater lake and the lush hills full of trees and birds. Some villagers have passed checkpoints to find some of the hundreds of cows and horses they left behind, and have asked the Coast Guard and police to tighten a security chain.

About four villages exist on the island, although it is a permanent danger zone. Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana has recommended that villagers are not allowed to return.

The 311 meter high Taal is one of the smallest volcanoes in the world, but also the second largest of around two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines. The Southeast Asian archipelago is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of faults around the sea basin where most of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

By Aaron Favila and Jim Gomez

