I have repeated my theme for this season: different players on different evenings.

Well, we all know who was Saturday night.

No thesaurus has enough adjectives to describe Tre Jones’ performance in this classic comeback against North Carolina. Perhaps the easiest way to describe this is when he officially bears the nickname “Stones”, who made his older brother a legend of the duke.

But with Jones’ exploits, there will be a series of appearances of the boys in the right shade of blue, which will be dwarfed in the historical retelling of that evening. But the impact they could have on Duke’s future momentum shouldn’t be forgotten so quickly.

Take Vernon Carey. In a decade, he’ll be a mere footnote in this story after fouling more than four minutes before the regular end. Indeed, it was a new look for the Blue Devils that spurred the comeback. If the Tar Heels hadn’t shot almost 60% out of the field in the first half, we might have talked about Carey’s outstanding performance. Carey played against the strength of North Carolina and scored 18 points in the first half. Duke kept these points within the relative range of the hot shooting heels and another night the story of the game could have changed overall.

But perhaps most importantly, Carey, despite not scoring in the second half, continued to have a major headache with the Tar Heel. It was mostly thanks to Carey that Anthony Bacot left the competition, and Garrison Brooks was faced with its own nasty problems. This restricted the aggressiveness of both defenders and made it easier for Duke to attack the basket in the middle of their comeback.

Another Blue Devil that was fouled in the game: Cassius Stanley. But like Carey, Stanley has left an indelible mark on this competition. His 22 points were second behind Jones, and despite a frustrating shooting night, the newcomer was confident of reaching the free throw line and ended the game 7: 8 making always decides on the games in March. His performance shows that Duke can trust these scenarios more than just Jones.

In the meantime, two of Duke’s most vicious players, snipers Joey Baker and Alex O’Connell, made the dream of a comeback a legitimate opportunity. Baker made a quick break of three to break the lead into single digits with 3:38. A minute and a half later, O’Connell turned his own three into a two-ball game. Simply put, the comeback is impossible without these two buckets.

But what was more encouraging was that both Baker and O’Connell were on the pitch for most of the extra time. While neither of them shook the boxing score, the fact that Trainer K showed this confidence, especially if he could easily have turned two seniors in Jack White and Javin DeLaurier from the bank, can only be seen as a seal of approval for these two the route of the ACC season.

After all, no one will forget Wendell Moore if the story of this game is told for obvious reasons. But what Moore did outside of his game winner deserves his own applause. When Duke went to a small lineup, Moore was assigned to guard either Bacot or Brooks. The couple combined for a single point in the overtime session. Moore also worked on the glass and ended the race with ten rebounds, including the important back tip for Jones’ missed free throw in front of his game winner.

But like Baker and O’Connell, moments that have never been at a high point in Moore’s performance may have played a role. Moore’s decision-making in this competition was arguably his best so far this season, especially considering that this was the most obvious mistake in the novice game. Moore left the field 5-on-8, rarely contented himself with bad strokes and reached the free-throw line ten times. In the meantime, he turned the ball over twice in thirty minutes and committed only two fouls. Both statistics have been a major problem for Moore, especially since he returned from an injury. Now it is clear that he has a rhythm on the pitch again.

It is fitting that on Oscar Sunday we are all still in awe of a game that apparently could only be invented in a Hollywood writer’s room. It is also fitting that Duke had an outstanding man in Jones who is driving the conspiracy. But we shouldn’t forget Jones’ cast, not only to make the dream comeback plausible, but also to give some encouraging glimpses of the potential these Blue Devils still have when March is only weeks away.

