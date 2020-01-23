advertisement

VICTORIA – The British Columbia Passenger Transportation Board has granted long-awaited licensing pending approvals to companies hailing Uber and Lyft for services to the Lower Mainland and Whistler.

A statement from the independent licensing court says the next steps for companies will be to provide vehicles and work with municipalities in approved operating areas to ensure compliance with the law.

Representatives for Uber and Lyft say in statements they are happy with the approvals and will work with local jurisdictions to serve their services as soon as possible.

B.C. the government promised to bring greeting services to the province last year, but by December only one company had received approval to operate in the Tofino and Whistler areas.

The board says it declined to approve travel greeting applications for Cater Technologies Inc., and ReRyde Technologies Inc.

The transportation board says it has received 29 applications for a permit and has issued six decisions so far.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

