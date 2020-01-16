advertisement

Memories of vacation train travel to Skeggy were brought back to reader John Breen when he saw the recent article and photo by Michael Clarke, below, from Leicester’s Great Northern Station.

John, who lives in Glen Parva, said: “It brought me back to my childhood in the 1950s, when I enjoyed several annual vacations at Ingoldmells with mom, dad and my siblings, on their way to Skegness .

“Belgrave Road station has provided popular beach holiday services to Skegness and Mablethorpe and many families from Leicester have traveled on crowded trains for their summer holidays.

“We arrived at the station on a Saturday around 8 am and joined the queue, with a balloon and sandwiches, luggage and, possibly, a bucket and a shovel bought the year before.

Belgrave Road, Leicester, in 1902

“The carts had individual compartments with no aisles, so once in one, you only had the doors to and from the platform.

“At the end of the 1950s, there were six members of our family so that we could occupy one compartment.

“As you can imagine, no access to any convenience – something we take for granted these days – needed a solution and this was responded to by a short break at Sleaford station.

Skegness station in 1963

“As we got closer to Skegness station, the very familiar sign” Skegness is so bracing “was on the left side and, upon arrival at the station, with its six platforms, other special holiday offers were already there.

The Jolly Fisherman and his poster “Skegness is so Bracing”, created by John Hassall, welcomed thousands of vacationers to the seaside resort on the East Coast

“You can see the excitement of a large number of passengers leaving the station, walking near the statue of the” Jolly Fisherman “, to get to their vacation spot.

“Parked outside, there would be a Butlins truck to transport the luggage of their customers, as well as local boys assembled with their homemade carts offering to transport luggage to various places for a small tip.”

