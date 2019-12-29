advertisement

A passenger train was supposed to drive over an IRA bomb placed on the rails of the Dublin to Belfast railroad at the exact time that a telephone warning was given.

Diplomatic cables, released under the 30-year rule, show that a “potentially catastrophic situation” was avoided when the explosive went off in Lurgan on July 31, 1989, as one train of the Northern Irish Railways (NIR) on another Station was delayed.

In the cables, Irish diplomats in Belfast to Dublin reported that the “British side” had informed them that an anonymous 30-minute telephone warning had been sent to the Samaritans at 10:10 PM that night.

A search operation was launched and the bomb was on the south-facing track at Lurgan station at 10:38 p.m. The line was cleared before the bomb exploded at 10:57 p.m.

“The train from Dublin to Belfast, which was a NIR express, was about 35 minutes behind schedule and was stopped in Portadown,” the cables say. “However, the British side says that if the train had been a CIÉ (Irish Rail) locomotive and had driven on time, it could have been a catastrophic situation.

“The train would have been due in Lurgan at 10:10 p.m., exactly when the warning would have been received.

“But even if a few minutes had passed, it would not have been possible to send a warning to the train and stop it because there was no radio contact with the trains from CIÉ. The bomb had been placed directly on the track and the train itself would have detonated it. “

The lack of communication with Irish Rail trains was brought up at the Anglo-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in April of the same year in Maryfield, Belfast.

Lost contact

The Irish Rail trains were equipped with UHF frequency radios. “Contact from the central train control is lost north of Tandragee (Co Armagh), six miles south of Portadown.”

NIR trains had a dual UHF and VHF radio system, so the control in Belfast could reach them “anywhere” on the route.

“The potentially catastrophic situation that may have arisen last night increases the urgency to solve this problem, and the British side has asked us here about the progress in this matter,” said one diplomat. “Given the frequency with which bombs are now being launched, the problem is obviously one that deserves immediate action from CIÉ.”

In a separate cable dated March 2, 1989, which was classified as confidential, an Irish diplomat in Dublin reported that a bomb placed on the third archway of the Craigmore Viaduct between Newry and Bessbrook created a 10 meter crater and destroyed at least one Line.

The express train from Belfast to Dublin reached Connolly Station in Dublin in 1987. Photo: Jack McManus

There was no warning and the bomb exploded only four minutes before a passenger train was supposed to pass the point. The passenger train “could have fallen from the viaduct,” it says.

Also in March of that year, then Foreign Minister Brian Lenihan made a statement condemning the IRA campaign against the railroad and stating that it had shut down the line for 40 days over a three-month period.

The bombing campaign caused the United States to warn its citizens about the railroad’s destination.

Cables in August this year show Dublin and London were upset about the advisory and appealed to the US not to publish it. An Irish diplomat in Washington reported that the US “acknowledges the validity of the Minister’s concerns, but believes an announcement to travelers is necessary and refers to the Pan Am 103 incident” at Lockerbie.

“The United States has taken into account concerns about a propaganda victory for terrorists,” added the diplomat.

In April 1989, diplomat Declan O’Donovan in Dublin reported that John Fee of the SDLP told him speculation was that the bombing of the railroad was linked to road transport.

“Opportunities for the IRA”

There was a belief that the establishment of the European Union in 1992 “would reduce IRA smuggling revenues, increase transportation, and provide opportunities for the IRA by eliminating official (customs) controls.”

“It is not believed that carriers are paying the IRA to close the line, but rather that the IRA itself or part of it is determined to take control of the growing north / south freight business before 1992,” O said ‘Donovan. “By control Fee meant the direct or indirect commercial control of some companies and extortion or protection money from others.”

Three days later, O’Donovan reported that he spoke to SDLP MP Seamus Mallon, who was “highly skeptical” of the theory, arguing that the main suppliers using the railways – Irish Cement and Guinness – were not susceptible to the influence of the IRAs are and will be transportation by sea if necessary.

The railroad bombing campaign is “symbolic” and is intended to show that despite observation towers and increased military presence in the region, the IRA can operate effectively, Mallon believed.

