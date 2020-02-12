advertisement

‘The French Dispatch’, which is Wes Anderson’s latest film, now has a trailer.

Film buffs will know Wes Anderson as the screenwriter and director of such delightful films as “Moonrise Kingdom”; “Dog Island”; “The Royal Tenenbaums”; “Fantastic Mr. Fox”; “Aquatic life with Steve Zissou”; “Rushmore”; ‘Rocket in bottle’; “The Darjeeling Limited”; and “The Grand Budapest Hotel”.

He returns to live-action for his last effort, although the animated aesthetic seems to play a certain influence. He also returns to a period in Europe and once again has the heel of a casting.

The official synopsis reads as follows: “‘The French Dispatch’ brings to life a collection of stories from the latest issue of an American magazine published in a fictional French city of the 20th century.”

It features new and old faces of the Wes Anderson family between Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

‘The French Dispatch’ arrives in Irish theaters on August 28, 2020.

Discover the poster and the trailer here.

