Driving around Leicester and Leicestershire can be a huge ordeal.

Traffic volumes sharing our routes can mean that even short journeys can become frustrating and long.

West of the county is crossed by some of the UK’s busiest roads – the M1, the M69, the M42 – while vehicles run daily in the city center from all directions.

This congestion frustrates the engines that compose it, pollutes the environment and harms the economy.

Today LeicestershireLive is today examining some of the priority issues in our patch and the proposals, some radical and some simple, that could theoretically keep vehicles moving smoother for years to come.

The challenge is how to manage the population and economic growth of the city and the county while keeping the roads from getting clogged up with cars and trucks – channeling the smoke into our air.

The most obvious and lasting solution to traffic congestion is to get people and goods to their destination while reducing the number of vehicles on the road.

This means improving public transport – bus and rail services – so that they become a more attractive and viable alternative to driving.

It also means putting in place infrastructure and new routes that allow people to cycle or walk safely to their destination rather than driving.

To do this, it is better to build new houses as close as possible to the places where residents will work in the future and vice versa.

But officials have of course recognized that the motor vehicle will always be an essential part of the health of the city and county economy.

Thus, large-scale road construction projects are also part of the mix and large public investments will be needed to transform the lines of a map into efficient transport routes.

Finding the right balance is something that has forced planners to chew the lid of their pen for decades.

