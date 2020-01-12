advertisement

“Welcome to the amusement park,” said Nick Mullins of BT when Munster stepped on the carpet under the roof at La Defense Arena.

By the time he said good-bye to us, racing was a pleasure, and Munster’s hopes of getting ahead of the competition were in no way inferior to Meghan Markle’s chances of being named Royal Correspondent of the Daily Mail.

After the believers in Münster had most likely offered Novenas for the health of JJ Hanrahan’s thighs all week, they would have thanked Heaven when he walked onto the carpet, which looked alive and well. Nick told us that if he had been excluded, with Joey Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal already on the injury list, Munster would “rummage through the sock drawer for a number 10”.

Don’t rummage anymore, JJ was in great shape. But then Teddy Iribaren made a pass from back to front that is so exquisitely tasty that another Teddy (Thomas) converted in the corner and you had to purr so loudly that your dog might have bitten off your ankle.

“It was a 23-meter return pass,” said an Agog Lawrence Dallaglio, who came at half-time and greeted the “Teddy Boys”. Until then, Andrew Conway had intercepted and tried out the length of the field, so that there was still a whole lot of life left in Münster.

You could have been a problem if the architects at La Defense Arena had installed more than a few cameras to enable the TMO spot offsides, forward passes and the like, rather than investing in the largest widescreen TV in history and a light show Against the one that Bon Jovi will probably use on his next stadium tour.

In fact, the TMO may have been on the verge of asking viewers to loan an iPhone recording to help him. And there wasn’t much to argue about, Iribaren’s passport should have been worth 35 points alone.

Münster did his best, and that’s exactly what we can say about Kevin Kilbane’s Dancing on Ice efforts.

During his routine with his pro partner Brianne Delcourt, there were times when one was reminded of his career in the Republic of Ireland when asked to switch from left to left full-back: no natural, looked like Bambi on ice at times there was his absolute everything.

At least he wasn’t judged by Torvill and Dean at the time, although he was at the mercy of “player rating” if he had been prepared for the exam to listen to their judgments.

Burly skaters

And they were mostly compassionate when they saw footage of Kev’s early workouts when he collapsed the moment his skates came into contact with the ice.

But he was so committed that he even allowed his body to be spray tanned before putting on a sky blue, glittering top and being carried on the ice by four burly skaters to ELO’s “Mr Blue Sky”. while he carried a glittering soccer ball, which he then threw at Brianne.

The routine then was for Kev and Brianne tossing the ball back and forth as he embedded his ice skates in the hope of not falling over. The climax came when he led the ball and still managed to stay upright. At the end of their Ravel Bolero routine in Sarajevo, he looked even happier than Torvill and Dean.

But since the Brexit referendum, we have not been so horrified by the voting, Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Jayne Torvill, who gave Kev with 4.5, the bastards Christopher Dean with 5.0 only slightly more generous.

“I feel like I’m watching the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz,” said Barrowman, to whom the audience blessed them and replied, “Boooooooo.”

Kev just smiled like he always did. Dunphy wondered why he was born and vowed to do better.

The worst thing, however, was that the following appeared on our screens: “VOTING IS NOT OPEN TO ROI VIEWERS.”

Sometimes you rummage in the sock drawer for a nuclear missile.

