Greg Whiteley, director of Last Chance U, gives us a new perspective on a sport that he says most people think they know a lot about, but they actually don’t.

His new Netflix documentaries “Cheer” will be released on January 8th. Instead of following junior college football players like “Last Chance U”, this documentary follows a completely different brand of athletes – co-ed, junior college cheerleaders.

“They are the toughest athletes I’ve ever filmed,” Whiteley told TheWrap before the series premiere. “It’s not even close. And that’s not a problem for soccer players.”

“Cheer” follows the Navarro College cheerleading team in the sleepy city of Corsicana, Texas, where they complete semester training that is as difficult as possible for the National Championships in Daytona, Florida. The team is led by the inexhaustible trainer Monica Aldama, who has won 13 titles under her leadership since 2000.

Whiteley says his penchant for the “intricate” and “dangerous” sport of cheerleading was awakened during the filming of Season 2 of “Last Chance U” at East Mississippi Community College and his upcoming fifth season.

“We just started noticing this cheerleading squad,” said Whiteley. “We attended a training session and it was surprisingly intense. And getting to know these cheerleaders, both Chelsea (Yarnell, Field Producer) and myself, thought: “That would make a fantastic series on its own.”

Also read: “Rescue by the bell”: Josie Totah as lead in Peacock Reboot

“Cheer” not only makes it easy to fall in love with the main themes of the series – which has to do with her tearful emotional journeys and magnetic personalities – but it also makes sense to debunk all that “rah-rah”. Pom-pom-waving stereotypes commonly associated with sports.

“The cheering activity is so interesting and I think so misunderstood,” said Whiteley. “When people were like me, I didn’t know enough about it. I was just surprised at how complicated and dangerous and competitive the activity is.”

“When I got to know our main topics, they identified so closely with their sport and they felt very strong that the sport is largely misunderstood and even underrepresented,” he continued. “There is a reality TV component – when you mention cheerleading, you immediately make certain assumptions about what this show could be based on cheerleading stereotypes, and they went to great lengths to expose these stereotypes. As a documentary filmmaker, I was keen to sign them. This was the story they wanted to tell, and I wanted to help them with it. “

“Cheer” premiered on Wednesday January 8th on Netflix.

