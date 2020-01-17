advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez Star in a stunning campaign for Versace. The young model and 50-year-old actress posed with multiple sets for this advertising campaign, but there was a particular design with which they shared a similar style, especially at chest height. Kendall has no sleeves and JLo has them and even shoulder pads have been added, but the chest is practically the same, which is why the two had to leave the bra behind.

At the height of the breasts, Versace’s design seems to literally take on the attributes of each, favoring women with distinctive or delicate curves like Kendall’s. However, the rest of her figure is pretty curvilinear.

Kendall Jenner / The Grosby GroupJennifer López / The Grosby Group

Again, this collaboration makes it clear that Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashian clan I have a close relationship because JLo also shared advertising credit with others Kim Kardashian, However, this did not prevent the Bronx diva from making friends with her Taylor Swift, who has not restored communication with Kanye West or his wife for more than three years.

