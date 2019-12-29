advertisement

Toronto is saying goodbye to its 40-year-old carriages Sunday as the city’s transit commission pulls the latest from historic vehicles in favor of a new iteration.

The Commission has given up on Canadian Light Rail Vehicles and replaced them with more accessible, lower-floor passageways that were first introduced in 2014.

The last of the red CLRVs will make its final journey along Queen Street on Sunday afternoon, carrying 20 contest winners and their guests.

The vehicles were first struck on the streets of Toronto in 1979, followed in 1988 by Articulated Lightweight Vehicles.

The last of the ALRVs, which were nearly twice the size of their predecessor, retired in September.

The CLRVs were the third iteration of the carriages by road since the Toronto Transit Commission was established in 1921, though the agency notes that there were horse drawn cards in the city dating back to 1861.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 29, 2019.

