Dragging the Dallas Mavericks by as much as 30 points in the third quarter, almost everyone cut the Toronto Raptors in Sunday’s soccer game. Sounds familiar?

Even with the agile boos falling from their home crowd at Scotiabank Arena after an uncontested Tim Hardaway Jr. three boosted the Mavs lead to a 30 discouraging, Raptors fiercely competitive spirit and deep bench led them to a franchise comeback of records for the ages. The Hijackers (21-9) were led by veteran Kyle Lowry and received some unexpected contributions from Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Lowry scored 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists, including some clutch 3.3 mark.

Absent rising superstar Pascal Siakam and key contributors like Marc Gasol and Norm Powell, the Hijackers were clearly grafted (though the Mavericks also lacked 20-year-old phenomenon Luke Doncic, who lost his fourth straight game due to an ankle injury. foot). The Raptors, however, faced yet another dizzying setback, as they were not only embarrassed at home, but were also facing a game in Indiana the other night (a grafted Raptors game once again withdrew with contributions from the bench theirs, but eventually lost in overtime), leaving them with a decision to make; post it on and rest or go for it all? Do we even bother to play together and respond to that?

Nick Nurse and his resilient team do not know the meaning of abandonment and it is time for us to stop underestimating them.

After years of tearing their fans to regular season success and heartbreaking play-offs, the Raptors shocked the world, winning the championship last year and permanently cementing Toronto’s place in NBA history. Moreover, they are silent nowadays who can finally stop wondering if a single Canadian city deserves to be part of a league made up of Americans, or if it is even capable of moving on to other markets. of the NBA and prospective markets begging for a team, such as Seattle. The Raptors’ front office, coaching staff and player personnel had been unattended for some years before the Cinderella Stories Championship began, and unfortunately due to Kawhi’s departure, their title defense season did not was perceived differently. They still have a duty to make doubters, no doubt myself involved, seem silly, a task they seem to be performing night after night.

I’m by no means an NBA expert, however, it doesn’t take such credentials to recognize and appreciate the current Raptors era. My admiration is based on not only what the club has managed to achieve, but also what the Raptors are in the process of achieving now, even without Kawhi Leonard.

See, it would have been very easy for the Raptors to contend this coming season. Leading up to a championship, exhausted not only by their long play-off run but also by the few months of celebrating it, you wouldn’t have had to wait too long to expect a fatigue to play a factor humiliating this season. It would be reasonable to expect any satisfaction from a club that actually had nothing to witness. Expectations to come last season after earning the money in the “Kawhi sweeps” were undoubtedly “championship or bust” and this season was perceived more as a honeymoon than a title defense.

This season, and a few seasons further, it was perceived to be the price that the Raptor admitted they would have to pay for their championship race, as their gambling ended appropriately the same way it started, in bitter fashion.

The kidnappers paid a considerable price for Kawhi, sacrificing a beloved piece of their story, to Demar DeRozan, and their future, to Poetl, which stunned Raptor fans, for a shot at a contested title immediately with Kawhi. Yes, it paid off with a sham and I’m sure there is no remorse, but the aftermath of Kawhi’s departure to his hometown Los Angeles Clippers could have left a bit of a sour taste in the mouths of Raptor fans and obviously given ammunition critics once again. Having said that, no one would have been excited for a year falling by the Raptor. No one would question Masai Ujiri for his gambling, no one would ask Lowry and Siakam for a hangover or punish the “deficient” Raptors supporting castes for living just what was expected of them. This offense could have been perceived to be done, and expectation may be lowered for years to come in the Raptors’ irrelevance; clearly Lowry and co. have not received a memorandum. Although it is still too early in the root of the NBA’s 82-game season, this comeback win highlights something greater than its seed implications, it is the Raptors once again illustrating a plea for critics to finally give up, doubt does not affect this Toronto Raptors club, if anything feeds them.

There was no credible way to replace what Kawhi contributed to the team in one night (load management aside). After his departure, the Raptors turned to some unexpected players for support and so far it has been settled. Very few predicted that replacing Kawhi’s presence with a group of grown-up roles for Powell, Anunoby and Boucher would be a recipe for success, but clearly it is time to nurture what Nurse Chef and Ujiri are cooking.

After all, hijackers, as clichéd as they may sound, are greater than the sums of a fraction of it. As injuries continue to take their toll on the squad, their tough, persistent and stubborn nature continues to shine through. Their hopeless record, limited expectations, and the lingering suspicion placed on them could have swamped even the NBA’s most inspired rosters; however the Raps are not like most. Similar to a popular strategy in blackjack when other players notice one side at a table is hot; now is the time for the Doubts to abandon their bet and place it on the Nurses, Water and Raptors squad as it continues to be impossible for their hot streak. Although Kawhi left, the Raptors’ gang gang still has a lot of momentum.

