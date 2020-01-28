advertisement

After more than half of the 2019-2020 season, it’s time to take a look at the 10 best NCAA basketball teams out there this season, according to the Max Watchability Index.

I’ve had a long intro recapping this NCAA basketball season so far and noticing how interesting it was, but as our Brian Rauf said in his wallet on Monday morning, nothing else matters in sport right now than grief around the tragic death of the legend is Kobe Bryant. Instead of reading through my boring intro, here are some of the best pieces by one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen.

As a reminder: Watchability is divided into three stat-based categories: Offensive Watchability, Defensive Watchability and Basketball IQ.Offensive Watchability consists of five statistics, assists achieved per field goals, game speed, offensive rating, effective FG% and 3 point rate. Defensive observability consists of three statistics:% steal,% block and% total sales.

Finally, basketball IQ is measured against two statistics, sales% and foul%. All of these statistics are multiplied and averaged to get a score for each of the 353 schools in Division 1 College Basketball. Schools are rated top down to determine who can best be observed. Now to the top 10 most observable teams in the university season.

No. 10: Arizona

This year’s Arizona squad brought the wilderness to Wildcats with 10th place. This young Wildcats team is the third fastest team in the country in terms of game speed and 52nd place in the Turnovers Created. It has been a fierce competitor so far and won its first nine games this season.

Led by the dynamic freshman trio of Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji, Arizona loves turning teams over and entering a transition phase to give their young shooters a simple bucket and an extremely high, effective field goal of 56.2 % that is good for 15th in the nation. This squad reminds me very much of the Run TMC Warriors of the early 90s, a team with three young superstars and a trainer who loved taking them out of the break to show off their talents. So if you are a fan of this type of basketball, I recommend that you watch this team play whenever possible.

