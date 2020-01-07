advertisement

CES 2020 is now in full swing and this year’s show promises to be the biggest event ever. More than 100,000 people have come to Las Vegas, Nevada to see the newest and best consumer technology products to be rolled out in the course of 2020 and beyond. It is the perfect place for trend spotting, with hundreds and hundreds of the largest and best brands from all over the world coming together to show off new products. Some new products debuting at CES will be released in the coming months, while others are just a taste of things to come. However, there is one thing you can always count on, and it is that you will always see some of the most exciting new products of the annual debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

Tuesday may be the first official day of CES 2020, but thousands of announcements have already been made. The biggest brands on the show, such as Samsung, Sony and LG, have all organized press conferences on Monday and dozens of other top brands have put their cards on the table. Things like the rimless 8K TV from Samsung and the ThinkPad X1 Fold from Lenovo with a folding OLED screen have generated a lot of buzz and everyone is talking about the impact that 5G will have on every different product category you can imagine. But while dozens of articles on the internet keep reading the same big product announcements from the same big brands, there are some seriously cool smaller announcements that you probably missed. We searched CES and finalized 10 new device announcements that are remarkably cool but have not received the kind of coverage that the big brands always get.

Wayzn Smart sliding glass door opener

Image source: Wayzn

advertisement

Okay, seriously, the Wayzn Smart sliding glass door opener is simply brilliant. It is one of those things that you see and immediately say to yourself, “Why the hell did anyone take so long to think about this?”

As the device name suggests, this device is a smart and closer door opener that works with sliding doors found in so many homes. It is universal and can be installed in just a few minutes with minimal effort and without drilling into walls or pouring. Opening and closing can be triggered by movement, a smart tag on your pet’s collar, a smartphone app or even a wireless camera that can be connected via the app. And when you want to operate your sliding door manually, the device folds into the corner, just like a standard sliding door safety lock. It costs $ 399 and can now be reserved on the Wayzn website.

Atmosic M3 Battery-free Bluetooth 5 SoC

Image source: Atmosic Technologies

The new M3 Bluetooth 5.0 chip from Atmosic can revolutionize a number of different product categories, from wearables and smart home devices to all kinds of connected gadgets. The chipset uses such a small amount of power that Atmosic says it can even be used in devices that never need to be charged. Special technology called “Managed Energy Harvesting” allows the M3 to get power from radio waves, light, heat or even movement, making this Bluetooth 5.0 SoC a game changer.

Sunflower Home Awareness System

Image source: sunflower

If this is the future of home security, sign up! The Sunflower Home Awareness System from Sunflower Labs is a totally new approach to home surveillance with three main components. First, “sunflower” garden lights that are strategically placed around your property include a series of always active activity sensors that track movement. Secondly, a “beehive” is a weather-resistant charging station that opens and closes automatically when needed. What is charging and protecting, you ask? The third major constituent, which is a drone called the “bee.”

When a sunflower detects movement on your property that it does not recognize, the system sends a warning to your phone to notify you. Do you want to take a closer look? Using the app you can quickly deploy the bee drone, which autonomously flies to whatever or who is moving on your property and streams a live video feed while it automatically follows the movement. It’s great, but it costs quite a penny when it is launched later this year. The Sunflower system is now available for pre-order from $ 9,950.

VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar

Image source: VIZIO

Everyone knows that VIZIO makes some of the best sound bars, but you have never seen anything like the new VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar from VIZIO or from another company. This new home audio solution includes front-firing speakers that automatically rotate inside the case to point upwards when playing Dolby Atmos and DTS: X content. It features 18 drivers in total and combines with an 8-inch wireless subwoofer to fill the bass.

Whirlpool Yummly smart thermometer

Image source: Whirlpool

The Whirlpool Yummly platform contains all associated kitchen gadgets and the new Yummly Smart Thermometer is one of the newest additions to Whirlpool’s stable. It uses dual sensors to monitor both the internal meat temperature and the oven temperature, and alerts can be sent to a smartphone via the Yummly app. But that’s not really the cool part … the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer not only communicates with the Yummly app, it can also connect to Whirlpool’s smart ovens to automatically raise the temperature, lower the temperature or even change the cooking mode change between roast and roast if necessary according to which recipe you follow.

Abeye Lexilens glasses

Image source: Abeye

In consumer technology, the word ‘smart’ is usually used to describe a device with an internet connection or automatic functionality. But Abeye’s Lexilens reading aids for dyslexics are a different kind of smart. The Abeye Lexilens uses specially designed electronic lenses to filter the mirrored images that dyslexics can see while trying to read. The result is immediate and it works regardless of the language without any required training.

CookingPal Julia

Image source: CookingPal

Instant pots are so popular because you get one device that can cook food in so many different ways. But what if your multi-stove not only cooked food, it also did a lot of different tasks involved in preparing your food before it is cooked? That is the idea behind CookingPal’s new smart cooking system from Julia. The Julia can weigh, chop, beat, knead, mix, grind, grate and mix, and it works with an app that can guide you through recipes at every step. When you’re done with the preparation, the Julia can also cook your food for you – and when you’re done cooking, just add soap and water so the Julia can clean herself. Prices have not been announced yet, but expect a hefty penny to pay with the Julia cooking system will be released later this year; CookingPal says it costs ‘less than $ 1,000’.

Inupathy

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hot8VQ3_MPw [/ embed]

Don’t you wish your dog could talk? Unfortunately, that will never happen, but a new company called Inupathy has devised a device that can improve the way in which man’s best friend communicates. The device, which bears the same name as the company that made it, fits your puppy and checks heart rate patterns to determine if your dog is excited, stressed, interested, happy, or relaxed. It then communicates the emotional state of the dog using an LED display on top that changes the colors according to mood. Unfortunately, there is no release timing to share at the moment.

JARVISH X-AR smart helmet

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FfmX4P2NM8 [/ embed]

People who drive cars with a head-up display know how useful this function can be. Needless to say, however, it is infinitely more useful on a motorcycle. The JARVISH X-AR smart helmet seems to offer exactly that, but with an improved HUD that displays much more information than what you would find in a car. In addition to information such as speed, time, weather forecast, navigation directions and warnings, the HUD can also display a live video feed from a rear-facing camera on the helmet, so that the rider can see what is behind him or her. It is all controlled by voice commands and it can even be integrated with Alexa. The bad news is that this smart helmet has been available for pre-order for over a year now, but apparently the company is almost coming to send it.

Continental transparent cover

Image source: Continental

Cameras and other sensors already play a major role in the automotive industry, but companies continue to find smart new ways to improve safety and convenience with these sensors. The new Continental Transparent Hood that was shown at CES 2020 is a perfect example. Strategically placed front and side cameras watch live video through to an internal display, giving the driver “the ability to see obstacles and terrain that would otherwise be obstructed from the driver’s view.”

Image source: John Locher / AP / Shutterstock

.

advertisement