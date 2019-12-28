advertisement

If one thing became clear in 2019 – other than the fact that our government is of course in ruins, streaming home entertainment is the way forward for media companies. Netflix started a trend that has been going on for years, and now every major company wants to participate. Amazon Prime Video is bigger than ever thanks to recent original hit shows such as The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hulu has won steam and now both Apple and Disney have entered the streaming room. Apple’s original shows on the new TV + service have received mixed reviews, but Apple is a colossal and it has made it clear that it is here to stay when it comes to streaming and original content. In the meantime, Disney’s new Disney + service has been hugely successful from day one.

Disney + was already home to more than 600 TV shows and movies right outside the gate (you can see the full list here), and it has added more content since it opened its virtual doors. The most striking is that The Mandalorian has been a hit for Disney + – but is it big enough to be one of the most popular shows of 2019? Not even around, it turns out.

TV Time is an app that is constantly used by millions and millions of iPhone and Android users. People save their favorite shows with the TV Time app and they also use the app to keep track of episodes of shows as they are viewed. If someone indicates that four or more episodes of a show have been watched within a short period of time, TV Time registers that during a binge session. Now the developers behind TV Time have collected and anonymized all app data from the past year and used it to determine the 10 TV programs from 2019 that were viewed the most.

Number 1 on the list was a surprise for us, if we are honest. We knew Lucifer had been getting a lot of buzz since moving to Netflix, but we had no idea it was so popular that it was watched more than any show this year – according to data from the millions of people using TV Time to binges their binges to follow.

It is absolutely no surprise that the anatomy of Friends and Gray occupied the # 2 and # 3 spots on the list respectively. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Stranger Things complete the top 5, in that order. If you ask us, Season 3 of Stranger Things was probably the best single season of a series in 2019.

HBO’s Game of Thrones is on the list and the last season left behind millions of angry fans. The Big Bang Theory came in at # 7, CW’s Riverdale was # 8 and How I Met Your Mother was the ninth most binged show of 2019. At the last place on this top 10 list is Money Heist, the Spanish runaway hit on Netflix .

