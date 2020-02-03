advertisement

The Super Bowl would not be the Super Bowl without drama and controversy, and there was plenty of both in the big game on Sunday night. The San Francisco 49ers rose 20-10 mid-way through the fourth quarter and seemed to be in control of the game. But by the time the 2-minute warning arrived, the Kansas City leaders were on their way to a 31-20 win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled to make holes in the 49ers defense throughout most of the game and threw two interceptions en route to a 20-10 deficit. However, in the second half things started to come together, when the effects of a huge missed opportunity and a big penalty late in the first half flowed through the rest of the game for the Niners. Mahomes would turn things around in the later stages of the game and end 26 or 42 with 286 passing yards, 29 yards rushing and two touchdown passes. That was good enough to make him the MVP of Super Bowl 54, and the 222nd career of Andy Reid would be his first victory in the Super Bowl.

Of course, the Super Bowl wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without a bunch of great commercials, and Super Bowl 54 didn’t disappoint. A single spot with 30 seconds of advertising time cost as much as $ 5.6 million during the Super Bowl broadcast in 2020, so you better believe that the companies that pay that astronomical amount want to get their money’s worth as much as possible. Some did better than others and in this post we will go through the 10 best Super Bowl commercials of 2020.

Before we go to all the great Super Bowl 54 commercials, we must also note that the Super Bowl halftime show was also pretty epic. Just as there is always some controversy during the big game, there is always controversy when the halftime show is announced each year prior to the game. It is undeniable that Shakira and J. Lo completely crushed it during the Super Bowl rest show in 2020, and you can view the full performance here:

With that out of the way, let’s go to the top 10 best commercials of Super Bowl 54. You will find them below in random order. Well, they are hardly in a certain order because there are really no questions about which ad was the best Super Bowl 54 ad. That’s right, it’s Jeep’s brilliant Groundhog Day commercial with none other than the legendary Bill Murray … and a groundhog.

Jeep® | “Groundhog Day” Bill Murray | 2020/02/02

It is “Groundhog Day” again when Jeep brand debuts a Big Game spot with Bill Murray (in his very first national television commercial). But this time again and again experiencing the same day is always a new adventure when you control the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Jeep. There is only one.

For more than 75 years the name Jeep has been indelibly associated with freedom, authenticity, adventure and passion. These are vehicles for “dreamers and doers” – creating extraordinary, unusual links between themselves and their owners, because adventure is in the DNA of every Jeep vehicle. The Jeep badge stands for more than one brand. It is actually a badge of honor.

“Big Game” Spot | Marvel Studios | Disney +

The universe is expanding. Marvel Studios ’The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki will soon be coming to Disney +.

Loretta | Google Super Bowl Commercial 2020

A man reminisces about the love of his life with a little help from Google.

Do you see something in this story that you want to try yourself? Here are a few tips to get you started.

First you need the Google Assistant. If you don’t have this yet, you can find more information at https://assistant.google.com

00:12 “Show me pictures of me and Loretta”

If you want to use the Assistant to get photos, make sure you and your favorite people are tagged in your Google Photos. Then just say: “Hey Google, show me pictures of me and (their name)”

00:21 “Remember, Loretta hated my mustache.”

To try this, just say, “Hey, Google, remember …” and then what you want the Assistant to help you remember later. Such as “Hey Google, remember that Dad’s shoe size is 8 and half” or “Remember that Maria loves lilies.” To see everything you’ve asked the assistant, just say, “Hey Google, what did I tell you to remember?” ? ”

00:39 “Show me pictures of our anniversary”

To view photos from a wedding, anniversary, birthday or graduation, you need a Google Photos account and you must also provide your assistant with the specific date. Just say something like “Hey Google, remember that my birthday is May 18” or “remember that Mark’s birthday is March 30.” Then you can use that information in many ways, such as “Hey Google, show me pictures of our birthday” or “Hey Google, remind me to buy flowers on Mark’s birthday.”

00:51 “Play our favorite movie.”

First tell your Google Assistant what your favorite movie is by saying, “Hey Google, our favorite movie is Casablanca.” After you purchase your favorite movie on Google Play Movies or YouTube, all you have to do is say, “Hey Google, play our favorite movie” and the movie will play.

Doritos® | The Cool Ranch Long Form feat. Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott

The farm has just become cooler. Watch Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott reach the sky and fall low in the extensive series of our winner-takes all Western showdown. #Doritos #CoolRanchDance Download http://www.getsway.app for iOS and get started with the #CoolRanchDance promotion.

NEXT 100 || NFL Super Bowl LIV Commercial

A kick-return 100 years in the making. Here are the next 100 and the future stars of the game!

Jason Momoa Comfortable Super Bowl Ad 2020 | Rocket Mortgage

See Jason Momoa feel comfortable in the only place where he can really be himself. It’s pretty wild. What is not wild is the idea that financing your home can be as comfortable as living there. Rocket Mortgage® offers a personal experience around you.

Facebook groups: Ready to Rock? with Chris Rock and Sylvester Stalone I Super Bowl 2020

Facebook groups are an everyday source where you can connect with the things you care about – a place to exchange new recipes, learn what is happening in your area, seek or get support for new life events, or just a band about things like Super Bowl, Sylvester Stallone or Chris Rock. Whatever your interest, there’s a Facebook group for you! Are you ready to rock?

Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | Hyundai

It’s not a ghost car, it’s just badly smart. Sorry, we meant smaht. Watch this year’s big game commercial and see how Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the newest and smartest features of the Sonata: Remote Smart Parking Assist. And that while paying homage to their beloved Boston.

MTN DEW Zero Sugar. As good as the original | Extended cut

Your insatiable hunger for DEW has just been extinguished in a frightening way: new #MTNDEWZeroSugar! As good as the original, maybe even better? Now with all the things you like from the original DEW taste, with Bryan Cranston, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zero Sugar.

Tom Brady’s big announcement • Hulu • Commercial

According to the script that we let Tom Brady read, Hulu does not only have live sports.

It has your favorite TV channels, plus the best shows, movies, and originals of all time.

Zach Epstein has worked in IT for over ten years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor for business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been cited by countless top news publications. He was recently named one of the world’s top 10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of the top 30 Internet of Things experts from Inc.. Magazine.

