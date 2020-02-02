advertisement

TOKYO – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Sunday asked residents to wash their hands and wear surgical masks to prevent the spread of a new corona virus that has infected thousands around the world while the city is on the battle for it Prepared for 2020 Olympics.

“This is one of the things that I am very concerned about,” said Koike on the sidelines of an opening ceremony for a 15,000-seat high school in East Tokyo, where volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions are taking place this summer.

advertisement

Japan stepped up its response to the epidemic on Saturday, classifying the coronavirus as a “designated infectious disease”, which among other things enables compulsory hospitalization and the use of public funds for treatment.

Koike said she is now working with local and national authorities to monitor the virus and take action against its spread to protect the city’s residents.

“I want you to wash your hands and fingers properly and wear masks to protect yourself. There are many ways to do this, but I want you to start with such small steps to control it, ”said Koike.

The outbreak, originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, prompted the organizers to cancel the Olympic qualifying tournaments, such as boxing and badminton, that are due to take place in China.

“Countermeasures against infectious diseases are an important part of our plans to host safe games,” said a Tokyo 2020 statement responding to recent inquiries on the subject and promising to work with the authorities.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Friday that wheelchair basketball could be removed from the games if its global body did not improve the athlete classification process.

The IPC said the International Wheelchair Basketball Association defines “allowable impairments” differently than the mandatory list agreed by the IPC General Assembly.

“It is a very popular discipline,” said Koike, calling on those involved to endeavor to resolve the impasse through discussion.

At the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, the Japanese volleyball and wheelchair basketball teams presented it. It has rich wood paneling and a concave roof to reduce the interior space and save air conditioning and lightning.

According to the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, it should also be accessible to the elderly, people with disabilities, parents with young children, and guide dogs.

By Antoni Slodkowski

advertisement