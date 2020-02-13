The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics stressed on Thursday that they were not considering scrapping the games for the corona virus and spreading “irresponsible rumors” on the contrary.

Only 162 days to go before the opening ceremony, concerns were raised about the hosting of the games by Japan, which is spreading the virus throughout Asia.

Yoshiro Mori, CEO of Tokyo 2020, addressed these concerns at a meeting with senior officials from the International Olympic Committee.

“There are many irresponsible rumors regarding the corona virus … but I want to make it clear once again that we are not considering postponing or canceling the games,” he said.

“We want to coordinate with the national government and act calmly,” he emphasized.

The virus has already postponed a number of sporting events in Asia, including boxing and basketball Olympic qualifications – both in China.

The Shanghai Grand Prix in Formula 1 was postponed from mid-April, with the first Vietnam Grand Prix just as threatened as the Hong Kong Sevens.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has promised to take “thorough measures” to protect people from the corona virus ahead of the Olympics.

Japan has seen no deaths from COVID-19, but has 28 cases on its floor, four of which are hospitalized in severe condition.

Another 174 people, including a quarantine officer, were infected on a cruise ship floating off the Japanese coast – the largest single cluster of the outbreak.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has come under fire for dealing with the infection, particularly quarantine measures that were considered too lax in the early stages of the epidemic.

“These fights have raised concerns about the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as Japan prepares for the arrival of millions of international visitors in the summer,” said Tobias Harris of Teneo Consultancy.

The Mayor of the Olympic Village, Saburo Kawabuchi, told the meeting that “there is still no idea when the virus will be fixed” and seemed to have hopes of increased humidity to kill the disease.

“We have the rainy season that the virus could defeat,” he said.

In China, Hubei Province, which was severely affected on Thursday and saw the virus, announced 242 more deaths and nearly 15,000 additional patients when the authorities changed their diagnostic threshold.

At least 1,355 people have now died nationwide and nearly 60,000 have been infected after the Hubei Health Commission reported the new numbers.