Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi, 4, passed away on December 19, 2014. Her father Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with her death.

Just hours before she was discovered not breathing and in a heart attack, junior Rebekah Oluwafemi was quietly seen telling her ABCs, a testified witness Friday.

John Howey, a bakery salesman who had gone to Oluwafemis’ Erin Woods home on the afternoon of December 19, 2014, said he saw her sitting on the floor.

Howey, who met with the girl’s father, Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, to sign a payment contract, said he spotted the girl as Dad reviewed the documentation in the lobby of the house.

“I saw Rebekah sitting there on the floor and she was passing the ABC, the alphabet, with a few blocks,” Howey told Crown Prosecutor Melissa Bond.

“I turned to Tos and said, ‘You know I remember my kids when they were that age going through the alphabet.'”

Oluwafemi is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his daughter that afternoon after she was rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi is charged with the death of his daughter Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi.

Paramedics were called home about three hours after Howey was there to find the girl pulse-free and breathless.

It is the Crown’s theory that the accused beat his daughter violently in the hours of intervention.

Meanwhile, Rebecca’s kindergarten teacher testified that the child had been absent from school for a week.

Isabel Mayaam said Rebekah was “a normal, fun, happy kid who came to our classroom every day” who was “excited about school”.

During questioning, Mayaam told defense counsel Rebecca Snukal that she had been informed that the girl was being held at home to be with her father.

“You thought he was a caring father?” The lawyer asked.

“Yes,” Miami said.

The trial resumes on Monday.

