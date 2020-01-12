advertisement

The Tennessee Titans on Saturday shocked the high-powered Baltimore Ravens and the 49ers from the San Francisco won their first game in the NFL playoffs in six seasons to advance to conference championships.

Ryan Tannehill passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards and passed for a score that broke the Ravens’ backs as the six-seeded Titans buried the number one ranked Ravens 28-12.

Tennessee scored the first 14 points of the game and led 28-6 after three quarters.

The astounding Titans will meet the winner of Sunday’s Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs game for the American Football Conference (AFC) title next Sunday.

Ravens spectator Lamar Jackson passed for 365 yards but was tapped twice.

San Francisco advanced to the National Football Conference championship with a 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The other 49 will be the home of Sunday’s Seattle-Green Bay winner for the NFC title.

The Super Bowl among conference champions is set for February 2 in Miami.

Both Tevin Coleman’s short runs and an aggressive defense enabled the 49ers to pass the Vikings.

The 49ers first-teamers were never shunned, their defense holding the Vikings to 21 yards rushing and 147 yards total.

Minnesota had only seven first downs as Vikings cousin Kirk Cousins ​​couldn’t get on track and was fired six times.

The leading Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was held only 18 yards.

The 49ers offensive line was also effective, controlling the game ahead.

“Those guys did very well, they turned the guys back so I could have clear holes to finish them,” Coleman, who scored on one-and-two-yard runs and ran for 105 yards, told reporters.

“It’s an amazing feeling.”

The proud San Francisco franchise had not been in the playoffs since the 2013 season.

“We have some things to clear, but we played well enough to win and that’s all you could ask for,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “Anyone can win a football playoff and we just made more games today.”

Record Jimmy Garoppolo got the 49ers rolling, hitting Kendrick Bourne with a touchdown pass with three yards for their rush.

He completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards and an interception.

Minnesota came back to tie the score on Cousins’ 41-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, but Coleman’s first shot put San Francisco ahead 14-7.

The teams traded field goals before the 49ers put the game out of reach 24-10 in Coleman’s second submission after cousin Richard Sherman intercepted.

Robbie Gould’s second field goal for San Francisco, which covered 21 yards, ended the score at 27-10.

Cousins, who had led Minnesota to a surprise overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, passed for 172 yards this time, connecting on 21 of 29 attempts with one interception.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christian Schmollinger)

