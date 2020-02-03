advertisement

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas had little time last Sunday night at the Santa Rosa Multi Purpose Complex to celebrate another brave win against one of the hottest teams in the Asean Basketball League (ABL).

“These guys literally just have to go home, eat something and then we run to the airport for our flight to KL (Kuala Lumpur),” said coach Jimmy Alapag after Alab survived the Singapore Slingers, 86-77. in overtime to improve his record to 8-4 for second place.

“We have to try to find a way to collect enough energy. But here too, with our depth, we have people who are ready to go.”

Alab is in a challenging environment in the ABL season, with teams jumping from one country to another within a few days. For Alab, it’s the fifth game in 12 days. The Filipino Ball Club played two of these home games played between the Hong Kong and Thailand games.

Still, Alapag said the length of his team’s home and away games will also benefit in the April playoffs.

“It’s a great preparation for our boys,” said Alapag. “But we will need it every Tuesday evening.”

It will be the first meeting between the Kuala Lumpur Dragons and Alab this season. KL have not passed the playoffs in the past three seasons, but the Dragons have had a solid start, with former Formosa importer Will Artino leading the way.

However, Alapag focuses on how his team can shake off its inconsistent opportunities that were evident against Singapore, which struggled down from 16 points to force overtime. INQ

