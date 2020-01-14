advertisement

Luis Miguel’s daughter shared a sensual image in which she carried her drawn figure

Michelle Salas continues to enjoy relaxing days on the paradisiacal beaches of Tulum, Quintana Roo, from where she shares a few pictures with her 1.2 million Instagram Pendant.

With an elegant pose, Luis Miguels The daughter wore her enviable figure by wearing a tiny white swimsuit that exposed her twisted legs.

advertisement

” Break the routine, relive it Is the sentence with which the heiress of the Pinal dynasty described the attractive picture in which she is seen in the midst of nature.

The fashion designer turned to her elegance to seduce the camera and grab the attention of sows from 30,000 followers who rated the snapshot with a red heart.

The model doesn’t stop agreeing with her fans because on previous occasions she gave away a few more postcards that she suspected would show up in the beautiful Mexican Caribbean landscapes.

Here are some of them!

Previous articleSelf Yanet García responded to Clarissa Molina’s tiny canopy by revealing and enthusiasticNext article

David Martin is the lead editor for Spark Chronicles. David worked as a freelance journalist.

advertisement