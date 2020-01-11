advertisement

One of the easiest ways for credit card issuers to arouse your interest is by dangling a lucrative welcome bonus, a bonus that instantly rewards a lot of rewards, as well as points or another benefit as an immediate thank you gift for signing up.

Admittedly, that does not necessarily have to be the deciding factor that you take into account when considering all the different options that you are confronted with. But sometimes the offers are so large, so almost unheard of, that they themselves demand attention. That is certainly the case with the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business, which still offers a welcome bonus of up to 200,000 miles for most of the rest of this month, only for registering and achieving the required spending targets.

You should know this:

The base: Let’s start with that welcome offer of up to 200,000 bonus miles. The Spark Miles card offers 50,000 miles after you have spent $ 5,000 with the card in your first three months. This is a business card, remember, and companies tend to spend amounts that are much larger than those of an individual and therefore the second part of this offer is as follows – if you spend $ 50,000 with the card in the first six months To spend, you must get a ridiculously high bonus of 150,000 extra miles. NOTE: Time is running out to take this offer, which will disappear on January 27.

There is an annual fee of $ 95 to be aware of, but the good thing is that the fee is waived during your first year. In terms of the reward percentage, the Spark Miles card earns you 5x miles at hotels, rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 2x miles at everything else.

Other benefits to know: The Spark Miles card also offers a TSA PreCheck / Global Entry application credit up to $ 100 that is not available through Spark Cash. There are no domestic airlines on the list of Capital One transfer partners, but you can still redeem miles for domestic routes via partners – such as American Airlines flyers that can use Etihad Guest to book first class flights on American Airlines for 33,333 Capital One miles each way. In addition, you can simply redeem your miles each for 1 cent for eligible travel costs, without having to worry about the transfer process.

The last word

Here’s one of the many great things about this card – you get at least $ 2,000 in value through the temporary offer. As such, we cannot emphasize this enough: this is one of the most valuable card rewards on the market today. And you can’t go wrong either. As we noted, the Spark Miles card certainly deserves some attention if you use more rewards than just cash for your trip.

