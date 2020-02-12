Detroit Tigers and veteran outside expert Cameron Maybin agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Maybin is set to make $ 1.5 million in salary and could boost it by reaching incentives, according to multiple reports.

Maybin will get a chance to win the right job on the field.

This will be Maybin’s third impact with the organization. He was a first-round pick (10th overall) from Detroit in 2005 and reached the majors two years later before being treated to the Florida Marlins as part of the deal that struck Miguel Cabrera.

Maybin, who turns 33 in April, also played for Detroit in 2016. Last season, he batted .285 with 11 homers and 32 RBI in 82 games for the New York Yankees.

“Cameron is a dynamic player that we can rely on for strong play both on the field and at the plate,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement. “His veteran presence will be an asset to our lineup and we are thrilled to have him back with the organization.”

Maybin has a career batting average of .256 with 71 homers, 347 RBI and 183 steals in 1,121 games over 13 seasons with the Tigers, Marlins (2008-10, 2018), San Diego Padres (2011-14), Atlanta Braves (2015) , Los Angeles Angels (2017), Houston Astros (2017), Seattle Mariners (2018) and Yankees.

