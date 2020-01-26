advertisement

The last time Dallas visited Oklahoma City, the Mavericks led most of the way before Chris Paul caught fire, scoring 13 points in the final 4:31 to lift the Thunder to a back-to-back victory on Dec. 31.

Moving into Monday night’s game Monday night between teams in Oklahoma City, Dallas is still trying to figure out how to win close games, especially on the road.

The Mavericks have many impressive road wins – in the Milwaukee, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver among them. But Dallas has struggled late in close games.

Of the Mavericks’ 17 losses, 12 have come with five points or less or overtime.

“I think we’re still learning how to play under high pressure,” Kristaps Porzingis of Dallas told the Dallas Morning News after another imminent loss to the Mavericks Saturday night in Utah. “And that’s what happens in these close games, especially on the road.”

That was a sentiment echoed by Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle.

“We have a young team that is getting experience in these kinds of hostile environments,” Carlisle said. “And you know we’re going to learn from that and we need to improve.”

Dallas enters Monday’s game after winning five of its last seven, though victories have averaged 13 points.

The Thunder have won five consecutive games and 22 of their last 30.

While Dallas has struggled in close games of late, Oklahoma City has thrived.

The Thunder have played more games than any team in the league in clutch situations – games where the difference is five points or less in the last five minutes. Oklahoma City is 20-12 in such situations, including a handful of comebacks similar to the one against the Mavericks to complete 2019.

“Be a special team,” Paul said. “Given the situation at night, at night, unsure who to play for, we just grow up and we don’t really care.”

As Oklahoma City recovered on Saturday Steven Adams after the starting center had missed two games with a sprained leg, he struggled in his 23 minutes.

He was held without a goal for the second time this season – the other was against Houston on Jan. 20 when Adams suffered a leg injury in the opening two minutes and did not return. He also only had one strikeout, his smallest this season except for that game against the Rockets.

The Thunder have a lot of uncertainty elsewhere in the lineup.

Forward Danilo Gallinari missed Saturday’s game with a left thumb injury. It is unclear if he will be available on Monday. Guard Terrance Ferguson has missed five consecutive games for personal seasons.

Nerlens Noel, Adams’ backup midfielder, was taken with a leg injury but lost on Saturday after undergoing surgery to repair a cheek fracture that occurred in Friday’s win over Atlanta. Noel’s return schedules are unclear.

