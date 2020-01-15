advertisement

As North Carolina stutters, his struggles that draw the nation’s attention, highlighted by the astonishing late collapse at home against Clemson, have stalled in Virginia as well.

By January 11, Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers had an 11-4 record in 15 games, most recently characterized by successive ACC defeats in British Columbia and at home against Syracuse. Nothing to be ashamed of. However, these are more defeats than Bennett’s near-perfect machine, which came either in the 2018 or 2019 season, when each Cav squad ended in three losses and topped the regular season’s ACC table.

2015 was UVa 30-4 and was again first. This means that the “group of 20” has already defeated or exceeded the program in three of the last five seasons. And the schedule is not yet complete.

A major reason for consecutive ACC losses this month: The Cavs scored a combined 10-47 on three (.213). As a team, they encounter a .269 clip from the bonus sphere. This is worst in the ACC and, according to the current status, is the second most important conference since 2000.

This season of an expanded 3-point arc, five ACC teams, a third of the league in total, will hit .301 or worse from a distance. Conference teams usually make up a third of their three (.335). Three of the four inaccurate bomb sphere units in the bonus sphere since 2000 are currently clinking away, five of the worst nine.

For the fourth time in Josh Pastner’s four-year assignment, Georgia Tech is one of the most inaccurate 3-point shooting groups of the ACC. After 16 games this season, the Yellow Jackets have a quota of 0.290, compared to 0.307 in 2019 and 0.318 in 2018. They have not yet achieved a balanced conversion rate under Pastner.

North Carolina weighs 0.295, the worst in school history. Still, Virginia 2020 is in its own misfiring league, partly because like the UNC, it had to replace key players before its eligibility expired.

In the case of UVa, the early departees were two experienced perimeter shooters. Between them, Guy Guy and Ty Jerome, both juniors in 2019, took 62 percent of the Hoos triples and together formed a shadow of over 59 percent. (Guy scored 130 out of 282 attempts with an accuracy of 0.426, while Jerome converted 79 out of 198 attempts with an efficiency of 0.399.)

Last year’s Cavs led the ACC from the 3-point range and achieved an overall rate of 0.395 on the way to the NCAA title.

NOT CLANGING BY CLOSE TRAM

Worst 3-point accuracy of ACC teams since 2000

(2020 to January 11th)

3 pct.

School, season

3at-3FGM

.267

Georgia Tech, 2015

131-491

.269

Virginia, 2020

80-297

290

Georgia Tech, 2020

80-276

295

North Carolina, 2020

90-305

.2986

Georgia Tech, 2011

192-643

2990

Clemson, 2015

171-572

.300

Boston College, 2020

105-350

30097

Syracuse, 2015

155-515

.30112

Pittsburgh, 2020

81-269

.305

NC State, 2014

160-525

3072

Virginia Tech, 2010

157-511

3075

Louisville, 2015

198-644

.3080

Wake Forest, 2010

134-435

.309

Wake Forest, 2000

159-505

310

Clemson, 2014

190-613

.312

Georgia Tech, 2012

158-507

.314

Virginia Tech, 2013

182-580

.3151

Georgia Tech, 2014

173-549

.3155

Wake Forest, 2016

195-618

.3157

Virginia, 2009

156-494

`

