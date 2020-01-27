advertisement

Winning an Oscar, for some in the film industry, is the highlight of their career.

It is considered the culmination of endless hours of work, toil without recognition or reward, very often against all odds – all in the hope of a few brilliant statues and a beautiful image in a tuxedo or ball gown .

To date, only three people have rejected an Oscar out of more than 2,000 winners (although one of them finally accepted it a few years later).

Dudley Nichols – 1935 Oscar for Best Screenplay

The first person to reject an Oscar was the screenwriter Dudley Nichols, who won the award for best screenplay for the 1935 film “The Informer”. Set during the Irish Revolutionary War and adapted from the novel of the same name by Liam O’Flaherty, the film was a big Oscar favorite that year. John Ford would win the award for best director and Nichols would win the award for best screenplay.

A lobby card for John Ford

However, Nichols refused to accept the Oscar and cited a writer’s strike going on in Hollywood as a reason. The story goes that Nichols finally accepted it three years later, in 1938, after the dispute was settled. Not only that, Nichols was elected president of the Writers Guild Of America – most likely due to his refusal of the Oscar.

Although Katherine Hepburn never attended the Oscars when she was nominated or won, she proudly displayed the statues at home. The next person to refuse an Oscar did not come before 35 years of age.

George C. Scott – 1971 Best Actor Oscar

George C. Scott, who was known for his utter disgust for the whole ceremony, was nominated for his performance as General George S. Patton in the film of the same name. Scott had been nominated in 1962 for best supporting role in “The Hustler”, and then refused it. When he was appointed a second time, he again refused the appointment.

Scott called the Oscars “a two hour meat parade, a public display with artificial suspense for economic reasons”, and sent a telegram to the Academy telling them that he would refuse the award, and did not even want his name on the ballot. The telegram said in part: “I respectfully request that you remove my name from the list of candidates. My request is in no way intended to disparage my colleagues.”

As it is, Scott ended up winning. To make matters worse, Scott’s victory came at a time when the legitimacy of the Oscars was in question, especially since it was now televised for the first time. Through the film’s producer, Frank McCarthy, the Oscar was accepted overnight and returned to the Academy the next day.

George C. Scott shows his feelings as he holds a little Oscar presented to him by Oakland owner Charles Finley. Scott was at the stadium for the Athletics-Detroit Tiger match.

Eventually, the Oscar statue ended up on display at the George C. Marshall Foundation library at the Virginia Military Institute, where it is still located today.

Marlon Brando – Oscar 1973 for best actor

Three years later, in 1973, perhaps one of the most famous moments in the history of the Oscars happened. Marlon Brando, another big favorite for winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in “The Godfather”, was announced as the winner. Brando, however, was not as open to his refusal as Scott. Indeed, Brando did not show up for the Oscars – but as an additional gesture, he sent Sacheen Littlefeather in his place.

Brando had become active in the American Indian Movement in the early 1970s and planned his refusal as a way to highlight the incident of Wounded Knee, which had started a month before the Oscars themselves. Essentially, the Wounded Knee incident involved the occupation of the town of Wounded Knee by nearly 200 activists from Oglala Lakota and AIM. In total, the city was occupied for 71 days.

Sacheen Littlefeather displays Marlon Brando’s handwritten speech, which was read in full at the press conference following the incident.

The incident, according to an interview Littlefeather gave to the LA Times in 2016, was the subject of an FBI press outage. Contacting AIM leaders, they decided to send Littlefeather to replace Brando. Dressed in a traditional Apache dress, she received a fifteen-page speech to read, but a producer of the series is said to have threatened to physically remove her and arrest her if her speech lasted more than 60 seconds.

Littlefeather improvised a speech on the platform, but not before signaling that she did not want the statuette. In the end, Roger Moore ended up bringing the Oscar home and keeping it for several years before an armed Academy guard arrived to retrieve it. After Littlefeather’s little speech ended, the Academy instituted a new rule that no proxy speeches will be made by winners in the future. Brando’s fifteen-page speech was read in full in the press room after the incident.

Although it was never confirmed, another story of the night said that John Wayne was behind the scenes when the incident occurred and that six men had to prevent him from assaulting Littlefeather when she left the stage.

This is the time when it happened at night.

Unlike George C. Scott or Dudley Nichols’ refusal, Brando’s was specifically designed to grab the attention of the public – and that’s exactly what he did. The commercial bibles quickly went to work on the origins and ancestors of Littlefeather, who claimed that she was not Apache at all. Littlefeather, who had worked as an actress, never worked in the film industry again.

Since then, no Oscar has been refused, although some candidates did not attend the ceremony itself and, in a fairly recent incident, the poor winner was called overnight.

