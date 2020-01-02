advertisement

Two prominent events on the 2020 calendar are set to spark sailors’ interest across the country at the Royal Cork Yacht Club’s three-hundredth anniversary in July, which should be the highlight of the season for many athletes.

Even before the main event, there is a crucial countdown to the Tokyo Olympics with some key battles to look forward to when the regatta starts in Enoshima until July.

As things stand today, Ireland has qualified for the games in one discipline, with two more to be decided by April.

Although the great qualification opportunities at the 2018 Sailing World Championships in Aarhus and various World Championships 2019 have now passed in the past six months, only a few places remain for the men’s laser one-hand event and the 49er skiff event.

However, over the next four months there will be a series of trials that will decide who will represent Ireland at the women’s laser event.

As if this series of four candidates in the race for the only place in Tokyo weren’t tense enough, Annalize Murphy’s return to the Laser Radial class should add to the excitement. She only explained her intentions a few months ago.

The Rio 2016 silver medalist had intended to take Katie Tingle to the 49erFX event, but the learning curve turned out to be too steep in the time available to allow adequate entry into this high-tech class.

So it’s Radial for Murphy again, but after three years in which Turn the Tide on Plastic has also played around the world.

While she was otherwise busy, her main competitors were busy. Nenaghs Aisling Keller reached the Olympic qualification standard in Japan and was followed by Howths Aoife Hopkins last July. They have to be seen as strong competitors.

Also up-to-date in the mix, but possibly more with a view to Paris 2024, is Howths Eve McMahon, last year’s U17 world champion and youth bronze medalist.

Murphy’s Olympic medal and nearly ten-year full-time laser radial competition will undoubtedly give her an edge, but she doesn’t have much competition experience with the current class shape, so the others have a certain lead. However the tests go, it will be an exciting series that will follow before the Olympic Games begin.

Unique occasion

Meanwhile, the Royal Cork Yacht Club, at the other end of the sailing spectrum than the world of top Olympic athletes, is preparing to celebrate a unique occasion for every sports club, as it will be the oldest yacht club in the world for 300 years in 2020.

The Crosshaven Club decided not to have a lengthy, twelve-month event calendar, but to concentrate the activities on the traditional dates of the Cork Week in mid-July.

Volvo Cork Week itself continues in its traditional format, but additional events such as the European IRC Championship and the Morgan Cup offshore race are likely to boost participation from RCYC sources, indicating strong interest, including large shipper planning, boats Delivered in large quantities to Cork from abroad.

A classic yacht regatta, a repeat of the historic Kingstown / Queenstown feeder race from Dun Laoghaire to Cobh, an international Powerboat Championship Festival, a sailing cruise accompanied by Wild Atlantic Way for visiting yachts and the Royal Cork Fleet Review with a parade of A Sailboat in Cobh and a collection of naval ships in Cork City are on the program.

