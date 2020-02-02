advertisement

Whether you were born here or adopted Leicester as your home, we know you would regret it if you left.

You may not think about it day by day, but if certain things are taken away from you, you will notice it soon.

We asked LeicestershireLive Facebook readers to tell us what they would expect if they walked away – and there have been mixed responses.

The sport

Neil Rudkin: “Left Leicester for Cornwall 35 years ago. While receiving what I call home from time to time, I miss sports, especially the city. Be careful to live near the beach has its advantages. ”

Danny Wilko Wilkinson: “I left in 2009. I miss going to the football stadium to see the team I love to play.”

people

Becky Morrisson: “Leicester born and raised. When you’ve moved and haven’t lived there for many years, and then come back to work for a short while, you realize how fabulous it is. Saff Cubs yes, please. Nice people certainly. “

Family

Carol Louise Donati: “My parents, this is why I came back and will not leave again, and this is my city, where all my memories are, I can walk on a street and talk to my children about the store where I would go when I was a child, and the cafe rialto, I was a child with my parents and now I take my children.

Nel Deller: “” Miss “, the feeling of being” at home “as soon as I get to junction 21 I even smile while sitting in traffic passing through Fosse park … family and old friends can’t never be replaced. ”

Market

Jenny Mason: “I moved away a long time ago and what I miss most is the market, I never found one like that, no matter where I lived.”

Food

Durga Mistry: “Asian restaurants and food nowhere like this.”

Moynul Islam: “Food, nowhere you can get such a variety of choices of different cuisines in such a small place with quality.”

Shopping

Jo Dodd Was Shumsky: “I moved 16 years ago. I miss shopping by the sea and it’s cheaper than at home.”

spikes

Julia Simpson: “We moved 29 years ago, and we still miss the ears of corn! The first thing we do when we visit relatives is to go to the grocery store! They just aren’t the same elsewhere.”

Tanya Roweth: “I miss being able to order a chip cob without someone looking at me strangely.”

Middle of the country

Ryan Walsh: “Being in the middle of the UK … Nowhere is too far …”

