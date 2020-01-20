advertisement

Warning: Contains footage of cruelty to animals

A Chinese theme park was pounded for its breathtaking way to promote a new attraction: getting a live pig to bungee jump.

In the disturbing footage uploaded to Weibo – China’s Twitter-like social media service – the animal is thrown from a 70-meter-high platform and squeaks throughout the fall.

The 75 kg pig was reportedly pulled to the top of the structure by four men before being tied up in a harness and dropped. The people on the Internet rightly condemned the organizers – but they say it is “just a little entertainment”.

You can see the video below (warning: contains footage that some may find annoying):

According to the South China Morning Post, the stunt was designed to promote the opening of the newest attraction at the Mexin Wine Town theme park in Chongqing, southwestern China. While the pig is screaming, people can be heard laughing and cheering from the platform. When the pig is raised and untied again, it appears to be passed out due to the ordeal.

However, only a few were amused online. One user wrote: “I don’t see anything funny in it. Why do people laugh? Just because the animal cannot express fear does not mean that it is not afraid.”

Another suggested that the theme park owner take the plunge and write: “It would be much more entertaining to tie up and throw his boss.”

While there is an increasing social movement across the country for more comprehensive animal rights laws, there are no nationwide laws in China that prohibit animal abuse and abuse – which unfortunately serves to enable cruel acts like this.

However, while online complaints about the video called it “disgusting” and “not funny at all”, the owner of the park allegedly defended the decision by saying, “We made the pig jump first because pig prices went down.” are very high this year and recently they fell a bit. ‘

A park PR officer also said the abuse was “just a little entertainment” and the animal was on the way to being slaughtered for a Lunar New Year banquet. Therefore, it is “normal” to experience a shock. January 25 also marks the end of the Chinese zodiac year of the pig and goes into the year of the rat.

