Want your artwork to be seen by pedestrians and drivers on the streets of Surrey?

The city has made a call for concept proposals for Public Art Banners for 2020, with a price tag of $ 2,500 paid to the winning designer.

The theme of this year’s competition is “Surrey: Love Where You Live”.

The annual competition is open to visual artists and stylists based in B.C. Art, design and architecture students are encouraged to apply, according to a post on surrey.ca.

Hurry if you would like to get involved because the deadline for design proposals is 4 p.m. Friday, January 31. Up to three different flag models can be featured for consideration in this “interesting opportunity to share your art with the community in Surrey”.

In 2019, two winning models were selected – “A Green City” by Katina Giesbrecht and “Blackie Spit” by Debbie Westergaard Tuepah. These and other recent banner models are shown on the city’s website, along with other artist calls and project updates.

In other news about public art in Surrey, an artist talk with artist Katzie First Nation, Trenton Pierre is scheduled as part of the grand opening celebrations at the North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Saturday, Jan. 18. From 1 to 1:30 pm, Pierre will be speaking about Spirits Guardian, fabricated in white fruit spots on clear glass. Mirrored patterns for the recreational facility’s windows symbolize reconciliation in the form of a contemporary Salish dance mask and drum filled with hopeful symbols, according to the artist. “The design acts as a guardian protecting the various users and functions within the building,” says a post on surrey.ca.

The Jan. 18 event at the complex will run from noon to 3 p.m., with free public skating and rentals, synchronized skating demonstrations, free weights room access, face painting and more. The new North Surrey SIC includes three sheets of ice, which have been in use since September. The $ 52 million complex was built by Surrey-based Lark Group in a design project designed in partnership with Francl Architecture.

