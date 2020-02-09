advertisement

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people, most of them in a shopping center in the country’s northeast, was outraged over a land deal involving a relative of his command office, officials said Sunday.

Thai security forces shot and killed the rogue soldier after an overnight stop at Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima town, where most of the victims of the massacre were killed.

The soldier rode to the shopping center in a stolen Humvee and was armed with an assault weapon and ammunition stolen from the army base arsenal, an official said.

He initially posted text messages on Facebook during the attack before his account was shut down by the company.

“It was a personal conflict … over a home deal,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Sunday from Nakhon Ratchasima after traveling there to meet with injured survivors.

Prayuth added that the conflict was with a relative of the commanding officer of the soldier.

Hundreds of shoppers left the mall in groups landing a little, and police and the military began several rescues during the more than 12-hour deadlock, with armed forces at a moment’s notice on a runway carrying young children.

“It was scary because I could hear the shooting of the case … we waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours,” said Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, 27, her voice trembling as it came out.

Another survivor told local Amarin TV that the shooter was “aiming heads” and said his colleague died on the scene.

“He was shooting everywhere and his shots were very accurate,” said the man, identified as “Diaw”.

Also known by its historical name Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima has a population of about 250,000. It is close to a popular national park for its wild elephants, but the northeast region is one of the least visited areas among Thailand’s nearly one million annual tourists.

ARSENAL stolen

CCTV footage from inside the mall posted on social media showed the gunman wearing a black mask and wearing a mask, shoulder to shoulder with no sign of other people around.

Police named the shooter as 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma. He is reported to have worked at a military base near Nakhon Ratchasima, which is about 250km (155 miles) from the capital Bangkok.

Jakrapanth was a sharp shooter and took many special courses to attack, including ambush planning, army sources said, and Thai media reported that he often posted pictures of weapons on social media

The killings began around 3pm. (0800 GMT) on Saturday when the soldier opened fire on a house before being transferred to an army camp and then to the center.

The soldier’s commanding officer was one of the people who was reported killed before the soldier moved to the mall and began shooting.

At one point during the day, the soldier attacked the army camp’s weapons to be armed, said Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn, Commander of the Second Zone Command.

“He attacked the guard at the gun arsenal, who later died, and he stole an official jeep and an HK33 gun and a quantity of ammunition to do what he did,” Thanya said.

“SAVE MONEY N HELL”

Hours before the shooting began on Saturday, Jakrapanth had posted on his Facebook account denouncing greedy people.

“Rich in deception. Taking advantage of other people. Do they think they can spend the money in hell? Read a post in Thai.

He later posted written updates during the attack.

“Death is inevitable for everyone,” he wrote. Later, he complained of finger cramps and asked, “Should I give up?” Before the account was no longer available.

Hours after the shopping center siege began, Facebook said it had removed the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people committing this type of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

Major shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country, except in the far south, where a decade-long insurgency continues.

(Additional reporting by Athit Perawongmetha, Jiraporn Kuhakan and Patpicha Tanakasempipat in Nakhon Ratchasima; Thepgumpanat Panarat, Orathai Sriring and Juarawee Kittisilpa in Bangkok; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by David Gregorio, Simon Cameron-Moore, and Jacqueline)

