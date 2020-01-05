advertisement

Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a field goal after the opening after a confirmation from Deshaun Watson’s memorable game, overcoming the Houston Texans’ comeback in a 22-19 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in a wild AFC game on Saturday .

In the third possession of the overtime, Watson dodged the two Bills for what would have been an eighth sack before completing a 34-yard pass to Taiwan Jones down the Buffalo 10-yard line. Fairbairn followed with his winner of the 28-yard game at the 3:20 mark.

Watson finished 20 of 25 for 247 yards and added a team-high 55 yards rushing. The Texans improved to 1-22 under head coach Bill O’Brien when he came down with 16 points, marking their second overtime possession since previously curbing Billet and quarterback Josh Allen.

Buffalo forced overtime when Allen led a desperate march that followed a fourth-down Watson stop. After the Billets moved 41 yards on 11 plays, Stephen Hauschka’s fourth field goal, a 47-yard touchdown, tied it with five seconds.

Allen completed 24 of 46 for 264 yards and added a game-high 92 yards rushing for Buffalo, which last won a postseason game after the 1995 season.

Down 16-0, Watson produced a 20-yard touchdown pass with 1:33 left in the third and a 5-yard scoring pass to Carlos Hyde with 4:37 remaining to engineer the comeback.

The first result came after a sack by J.J. Watt, playing for the first time since his tears in Week 8, in the third that secured the spark in the middle of the third quarter. Buffalo settled for Hauschka’s third hit that hit the lead at 16. Houston immediately raised its comeback.

Watson outscored Houston within 16-6 with his scoring run. His subsequent two-point conversion reduced the deficit to one score. Allen then raised a whistle forced by Whitney Mercilus and recovered from Jacob Martin to give the Texans a field goal. Watson then led another scoring march, keyed by his 41-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, who was held without a catch in the first half.

The Bills were brilliantly executed in their possession, with Allen serving as the focal point. His 42-yard run on a quarterback attack marked the longest rushing game this season for Billet, and Allen added 11 passing yards before snatching a 16-yard interception by receiver John Brown in a deflected play for his first career reception. Buffalo covered 75 yards over six games and led 7-0.

Buffalo dominated defensemen for the remainder of the half, limiting the Texans to 81 yards while firing Watson four times. Houston twice crossed midfield in the first quarter just to have those paddles.

Defensively, the Texans managed to stall the Bills only once, with cornerback Bradley Roby dropping what would be a pick-6 and Watt also missed a potential interception.

Despite starting their first-half drives on average on their 12-yard line, the Bills stretched to a 13-0 lead from the break converting 5 of 8 on third downs and mounting scoring marches of 11 and 15 performances that reached at 143 yards. Hauschka closed both properties with 40-yard field goals.

