Houston defensive end J.J. Watt was a limited-practice participant Wednesday, his first full-plate since tearing a sectional muscle in October, but he seemed fully ready for Saturday’s Texans playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Asked about how many snaps he will play, Watt told reporters, “We have a plan. I could play them all if I needed to. There is no doubt about that. But we have a good plan in place, and we’ll execute that plan. It’ll be fine. “

Watt, 30, was injured Oct. 27, landing on injured reserve before activating this week. He practiced on Tuesday and was not on the injury report, but the Texans were not on the cushion. It was added to Wednesday’s report with limited designation.

“I felt really good there, I did a whole bunch of different things to try and simulate what was going to happen in the game and I felt really good at all those things,” Watt said. “So very pleased with where he is.”

Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel acknowledged that Watt’s conditioning could be a limiting factor, indicating that the role of the Triple Defensive Player of the Year would begin with a decrease.

“He’s a pretty good pass attacker, so I’d like to get some rush repetitions from him,” Crennel said. “So you’re looking at the third down, two minutes, and then we’ll see after that. …

“I don’t think we want to expose him too much if he’s not able to get to a good level.”

The Texans had 17 sacks through eight games with Watt, who had four, and then extended 14 sacks over the last eight games without him.

In a clearer change, Houston allowed 85.4 yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry with Watt compared to 156.8 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry in his absence.

The Bills viewer Josh Allen was fired 38 times this season, while Billet averaged 128.4 yards rushing per game (eighth) and 4.4 yards per carry (14).

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s injury report, Will Fuller V’s staging remained limited to a groin problem as he struggled to recover from a one-game absence.

Also limited were cornerbacks Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles).

