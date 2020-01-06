advertisement

The Houston Texans are very lucky that one of the strangest NFL broadcasts of the year on Saturday did not result in a touchdown for the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans dominated the Bills in the first half of their AFC wild card playoff game, leading 13-0 at halftime. The bills started in the second half, and everyone, including ABC and ESPN, assumed that Texan returnee DeAndre Carter had requested a fair catch in the end zone that killed the game. So they went to Lisa Salters’ sideline. However, when a murmur rose and suddenly turned into a mixture of partying and moaning, Salters turned her attention back to the end zone where the Bills celebrated a touchdown.

Carter had given a so-called sure signal and had let his teammates know that he would not run out of the end zone. However, he did not trigger the fair catch signal or did not kneel in the end zone. Instead, he flipped the ball to the nearby referee, who then jumped out of the way and dropped it on the floor. In other words, the referee still saw it as a live ball and game. The bills quickly swarmed the ball and seemed to get a wild touchdown.

However, the celebration was short-lived. The officials gathered and agreed that the sure signal Carter was giving was enough to declare the game dead and zero the landing.

On the one hand, this is something that dozens of kick returners do every week in every season. It’s a bit like crossing base two while playing a double baseball game. You may not technically do what the law says, but you have the benefit of the doubt. For this reason, the ESPN crew on the ABC show was confident enough to stop playing despite the lack of a whistle.

So confident, in fact, that ESPN Deportes missed the whole kick-off.

On the other hand, the rules should be the rules, right? And if you have to give a fair catch signal or kneel down to indicate that you are giving up on yourself, you should probably do so. Especially in a critical playoff game where your season is at stake.

Depending on who you’re interested in, you’re probably on one side or the other. The Bills are currently in control of the game, but it won’t be long before the Texans get back on board. When Houston comes back to win, it’s better to believe that there will be a lot of complaints about the change in this call. Add it to the stack of all other dubious speaker moments from this NFL season.

