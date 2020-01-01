advertisement

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was activated by the injured reserve on Tuesday and is expected to play in the AFC wild card game this weekend against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt underwent surgery nine weeks ago for a broken sector muscle. He suffered the injury when he got on with his Oakland Raiders game running back Josh Jacobs in a game on Oct. 27.

“We will go out to practice today and we will see how it goes and then continue the progression through the week,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Tuesday about how the team plans to continue with Watt.

The Texans put safety starting Tashaun Gipson on the injured reserve to release a roster spot for Watt, who finished 2016 (back) and 2017 (leg) in the injured reserve. Watt played every game during his first five seasons and played in 16 games last season with 16 sacks.

Watt, 30, had 24 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in eight games this season. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 479 tackles, 96 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and an interception in 112 games over nine seasons, all with the Texans. He led the NFL in sacks also in 2012 (20.5) and 2015 (17.5).

Gipson, 29, recorded 51 touchdowns and three interceptions while starting 14 games for the Texans this season.

The Houston Chronicle reported that he aggravated a transverse process in the back against the Tennessee Titans in the regular season finale.

The Texans host the Bills on Saturday.

