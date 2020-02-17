advertisement

If you wrote a biography of Gaius Plinius Caecilius Secundus – or Pliny the Younger, the author of one of the most famous collections of surviving letters from the beginning of the Roman Empire – it would be difficult not to start with the eruption from mont. Vesuvius, on the Bay of Naples, in 79 AD, because Pliny was the only writer to leave us an eyewitness account of the disaster. The English classic Daisy Dunn, in his book “The shadow of Vesuvius: a life of Pliny” (Liveright), does not wisely resist temptation. For Westerners, this explosion is probably the paradigmatic natural disaster. When we think of the worst thing Mother Nature can do to us, we probably think of Vesuvius. Likewise, Pompeii, the hardest hit of the communities at the foot of the volcano, is, for many people, the most attractive archaeological site in the world. Although some two thousand residents of the city were killed, much of their world – the tools with which they gardened, the cobblestones they walked on, the graffiti they scratched on the walls of their brothels ( “Posphorus fucked here”), the loaves of The bread left in the oven, delimited in eight portions, just like a modern pizza, has survived, even modified, under the layers of ash, pumice and rock that the volcano has poured out above.

Today, these things present themselves as a kind of manual on how the citizens of Campania, the region on which Vesuvius stood, lived at the end of the first century. Who, before the excavations of Pompeii, knew that many ordinary Romans, having only small rudimentary kitchens, seemed to have eaten take-out for dinner? But if you go to Pompeii, as millions of tourists do every year, you can see the storefront food stores with the pots, poured into their counters, which once contained fish stews, boiled lentils, etc. ., ready to be bought and transported Home.

And who, apart from those who survived a war, knew what a person who died from thermal shock looked like? Archaeologists examining Pompeii and nearby cities eventually came across pieces full of skeletons, many of them surrounded by a bubble of empty space, which marked the outline of the victims’ flesh. In a town just south of Vesuvius, known in ancient times as Oplontis, you can see the so-called Resin Lady, a facsimile created by pumping transparent epoxy resin into such a void. The Resin Lady is lying face down and apart, just as it was when it was found. Around her are the objects she wore when she died: jewelry, an iron key (what?), Traces of a fabric bag containing a small collection of coins, five in silver and seven in bronze. Apparently, she thought that wherever she went, she might need the money. Her mouth is open, in a silent cry. Before that, we turn away, ashamed to have looked.

There is more, at least quantitatively. Herculaneum, on the coast, extended to the wind of Vesuvius, giving the inhabitants time to shelter from the explosion. Hundreds of people, writes Dunn, “went to shore, where a series of vaulted arches, probably boat shops, were set back from the shore.” Each arch was barely ten feet wide by thirteen feet depth. Those who could not enter one of the vaults – many men have given way to women and children – remained on the shore. A recent study suggests that those in shelters may in fact have experienced slower and more distressing deaths, perhaps from asphyxiation, than those outside, who were probably instantly killed by heat. Other researchers have identified a glassy black material found in Herculaneum as the brain material of one of the victims, vitrified by the pyroclastic flow of the eruption – burning clouds of gas and ash. As this avalanche landed on the coast at a speed of at least sixty miles an hour, the ground temperature rose to about seven hundred and fifty degrees Fahrenheit. The lead melts at six hundred and twenty one degrees Fahrenheit.

The terrible day ended nicely. Pliny the Younger, seventeen, lived in a villa in Misenum, opposite the Bay of Naples in Vesuvius, with his mother, Plinia, and his brother, Gaius Plinius Secundus, generally known as Pliny the Elder . (I’ll call nephew Pliny and uncle the oldest.) Plinia was the first to notice that something strange was happening on the other side of the bay. At the top of Vesuvius, there was a cloud that looked like a parasol pine, says Dunn, “because it was raised on a sort of very high trunk and spread out in branches.”

Plinia entered the house and spoke to her brother. The Elder was the admiral of the Rome navy, which at that time was moored in Misenum. He put down his book and called his shoes, so he could climb to a higher point of view and see what was going on.

A loaf of bread found in a bakery in Pompeii. A large part of the world of the city’s inhabitants has been preserved. Photograph by De Agostini / Getty

The Elder, who was fifty-five, was not just a soldier. He was also a naturalist – perhaps the greatest the ancient world produced. He proudly claimed that his thirty-seven volumes “Natural History” contained facts gleaned not only from observation, but by up to two thousand volumes by Greek geographers, botanists, doctors, artists and philosophers and Roman. In the book, he described his homeland, Campania, as a blessed place, with

plains so fertile, hills so sunny, clearings so safe, woods so rich in shade, so many types of abundant forests, so many mountain breezes, such fertility of crops and vines and olives, sheep fleeces so beautiful, bulls with an excellent neck, so many lakes, rivers and springs so abundant in their flow, so many seas and ports, the bosom of its lands open to trade on all sides and throwing itself into the sea with so many eagerness to help humanity!

The fertility of the region’s vineyards was famous. Some have said it was because of the soil enriched by volcanic explosions, but Vesuvius had been dormant for about seven hundred years. Who remembered? There were frequent earthquakes in the area, but people were used to it. They didn’t suspect it was due to something going on inside their noble mountain.

When the Elder saw the strange cloud over Vesuvius, he decided to sail across the bay to see what was going on. Although he did not seem to be worried, he launched several quadremes – large warships with two oars banks, each oar pulled by two men – probably with the idea of ​​evacuating as many people as possible . He asked his nephew to accompany him, but Pliny said that he had something to write and that he preferred to stay at home. The Elder’s ships aimed directly at Vesuvius but could not land there, because the debris from the eruption fell so quickly that they formed islands in the shallows. The fleet therefore turned towards Stabiae, a port nine miles to the south, and there the Elder went ashore, to a friend, Pomponianus. Thinking (thus Pliny’s conjectures) to give an example of calm, he asked for a bath and a dinner. Even as the flames started to leap from the mountain, he told his companions that they were surely only houses in flames abandoned by frightened peasants, and he went to take a nap. But, during the night, the Pomponianus family, feeling the house sway above them, decided that it was time to leave and woke up their guest. The group tied pillows over their heads to protect themselves and ran for him. The elder went to the shore, hoping to find a way to escape by the sea.

