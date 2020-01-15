advertisement

A homeless man suffered serious injuries after his tent was moved to Dublin when he slept in it.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Dublin City Council said the incident was occurring while Waterways Ireland “removed tents that were placed in a precarious and dangerous place”.

“One person was injured and hospitalized during the trial. The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive is currently working with the hospital and all assistance will be provided. Our thoughts are with the man at this time.”

“The executive has been dealing with the individual for some time, and housing is still available. Any action taken by government services is in the interests of the health and safety of homeless people.”

The Dublin City Council confirmed that the An Garda Síochána incident is being investigated.

Gardaí said that a man whose age is currently unknown was sleeping in his tent when it was removed, which Gardaí has ​​described as “trying to clean up the canal path”.

The man was then taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

