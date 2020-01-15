advertisement

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders disagreed Tuesday in a democratic presidential debate over whether he once told her that a woman could not win the 2020 White House, and underlined an emerging conflict between progressive candidates when the first vote came approaches.

After days of tensions between the two U.S. senators, friends and liberal standard-bearers who agreed not to attack at the start of the campaign, Mr. Sanders emphatically denied that he had ever made a comment and said it was “incomprehensible,” that he could have said one thing in a private meeting with her in 2018.

Ms. Warren confirmed the comment and said that she disagreed with Mr. Sanders, but quickly turned to the broader question of whether a woman could be elected president.

“Bernie is my friend and I am not here to fight Bernie. But look, this question of whether a woman can become president or not has been raised and it is time we attacked her directly, ”said Ms. Warren.

The dispute focused on gender, sexism, and election issues, almost four years after Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, failed in her attempt to become the first president and was lost to Republican Donald Trump.

With just three weeks to go until the crucial nomination competition in Iowa on February 3, the vast field of twelve democratic candidates is struggling to convince voters to oust Mr. Trump who is best positioned to do so in the November election to do.

The race remains fluid. Opinion polls show that the top four candidates – former Vice President Joe Biden, Mr. Sanders, Ms. Warren, and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg – are in an extremely close race.

Ms. Warren pointed out that the men on stage lost 10 elections together, while the two women on stage – she and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar – won every election that they contested.

“I won every race, every place, every time, I won in the reddest areas, I won in the suburbs, in the rural areas,” said Klobuchar, referring to the election of governors in 2018 Proof that a woman can win the White House this year.

After the debate, Ms. Warren apparently refused to shake hands with Mr. Sanders as he reached out as the contestants mixed on the stage. The two had a brief discussion that seemed tense until it was interrupted by candidate Tom Steyer.

When asked about the moment at CNN, Mr. Steyer said, “I felt OK, something’s going on here. Good night, I’m out of here. It was one of those uncomfortable moments when I felt like I was going so fast must continue as possible. “

The gap between the two progressives allowed leader Biden, who has shown new signs of competitiveness in the first two nominees, Iowa and New Hampshire, to remain well ahead of the battle.

Spotlight on Sanders

Mr. Sanders came under the most fire during the party’s seventh debate, having led several polls in Iowa and New Hampshire.

In addition to his exchange with Ms. Warren, he was criticized for refusing free trade agreements and for how he would pay for his expensive Medicare-for-All plan, which would virtually eliminate private health insurance in return for a single health insurance plan , Payer government program.

“I don’t know that there is a trade deal that the senator would ever think would make sense,” said Biden.

In the health care discussion, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar noted that more than two-thirds of the Senate Democrats had not signed Mr. Sanders’ Medicare for All bill.

“The debate is not real,” she said.

In the first debate since a US. The airstrike killed an Iranian military commander, which raised foreign policy concerns. Mr. Sanders has also argued with Mr. Biden about U.S. military interventions in the Middle East.

Mr. Sanders, a longtime anti-war lawyer who had voted against approving the Iraq war in 2002, criticized Mr. Biden for supporting the conflict and said that both had heard the same arguments from former President George W. Bush’s government officials before they came to different conclusions.

“I thought they were lying, I didn’t believe them for a moment,” said Mr. Sanders. “I did everything to prevent this war. Joe saw things differently. “

Mr. Biden, a former chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee who denounced his security identification cards, admitted that the vote was “a big, big mistake” and said that as Barack Obama’s vice president, he had been working on the troops Bring home.

“It was a mistake to trust that they would not go to war,” Biden said of the Bush administration. “It was a mismatch, but I think my overall record of everything we’ve done is that I’m willing to compare it to that of others on the stage.”

The Iowa debate took place just a few days before the expected start of a trial in the U.S. Senate that determined whether Mr. Trump should be removed from office for abuse of power and Congress disability due to his request for Mr. Biden’s investigation.

Three of the Democrats in the Senate debate – Mr. Sanders, Ms. Warren and Ms. Klobuchar – will participate in the impeachment process as jury members and will expel them from the campaign at a critical time. They said they didn’t mind.

“Some things are more important than politics,” said Warren, adding that the process would reveal “this government’s corruption.”

-Neuter

